India’s most fuel-efficient sedan: 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1.5 vs Honda City vs Hyundai Verna and more!

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has recently been updated with a new 1.5-litre diesel engine. With this, the midsize sedan ditches the 1.3-litre diesel engine that used to power it previously. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has always been known for its impressive fuel efficiency and while the 1.5-litre diesel engine does enhance the power output of the new Ciaz, the fuel efficiency slightly takes a back seat. However, despite that, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz beats other cars in the segment in this regard. The Ciaz with its new 1.5-litre diesel engine delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.8 kmpl compared to 28.09 kmpl offered by the older engine option. The Ciaz primarily competes with the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Honda City and Volkswagen Vento in the segment.

Now comparing the fuel efficiency with its rivals, the second best fuel efficiency figure is claimed by the Honda City with 25.1 kmpl. Following the City is the Hyundai Verna manual variant that offers healthy 24.75 kmpl. The Volkswagen Vento comes after that with a figure of 22.27 kmpl and this figure is for the manual trim followed by the automatic variant with 22.15 kmpl. The Skoda Rapid comes almost last in this battle as it returns a fuel efficiency of 21.72 kmpl for the automatic and 21.13 kmpl for the manual variant. The automatic variant of the Hyundai Verna offers the least fuel efficiency here with 21.02 kmpl. All figures are for the diesel variants.

Here is how the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1.5 Diesel beats its rivals in terms of fuel efficiency:

Car Name Fuel economy by ARAI Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel 26.82 kmpl Hyundai Verna 24.75 kmpl (MT)/21.02 kmpl (AT) Honda City 25.1 kmpl Volkswagen Vento 22.27 kmpl (MT)/22.15 kmpl (AT) Skoda Rapid 21.13 kmpl (MT)/21.72 kmpl (AT)

With the launch of the more powerful 1.5-litre diesel engine option, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz retains its crown of the most fuel-efficient sedan in its segment. The engine produces respective power and torque outputs of 95 bhp and 225 Nm and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with 1.5-litre diesel engine is offered with three variants namely Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Pricing for the new Ciaz with 1.5-litre diesel engine starts at Rs 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

