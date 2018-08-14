India’s most fuel efficient sedan! 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift features, colours, engine explained

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz launch is just around the corner, and now, with just a few weeks to go; details of the of Maruti’s flagship sedan have been released on the internet, that reveals everything from what paint colour options the Ciaz will be available in and what specification each variant will sport. We already knew that the Ciaz will continue with the Nexa specific variant nomenclature, with Sigma, Delta and Alpha trims on offer. We also reported previously that the Ciaz will be available with an all-new 1.5-litre K-series engine that makes 104 hp and 138 Nm of torque. Adding to that the new reports confirm this as well as the fact it will come with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed automatic transmission (torque converter). Buyers of the base Sigma grade, however, will miss out on the optional automatic gearbox.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift teased

Contrary to previous reports, which said the Ciaz diesel would follow the launch of the petrol, new reports seem to indicate that both Cars will be launched alongside each other. The Ciaz Diesel is likely to continue with the 1.3-litre DDiS motor that it originally came with, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission without the option of an automatic gearbox. Interestingly, both the diesel and the petrol motors will be mated to Maruti’s mild-hybrid system SHVS, a segment first. Concurrently It is likely that Maruti Suzuki’s Ciaz Facelift will be the most fuel-efficient sedan in its segment. We expect that the Petrol SHVS motor will return about 21 kmpl while the diesel motor will continue to make 27 kmpl.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Engine and Transmission:

Fuel Type Transmission Description Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 2018 Ciaz Sigma Petrol K15B 2018 Ciaz Delta Petrol Manual 2018 Ciaz Zeta Petrol 2018 Ciaz Alpha Petrol Automatic 2018 Ciaz Delta Automatic petrol 2018 Ciaz Zeta Automatic petrol 2018 Ciaz Alpha Automatic petrol Maruti Suzuki Ciaz DDiS 200 Smart hybrid Manual 2018 Ciaz Sigma Petrol 2018 Ciaz Delta Petrol 2018 Ciaz Zeta Petrol 2018 Ciaz Alpha Petrol

Speaking of palette options for paint scheme, the Ciaz will carry forward almost all the colours from the pre-facelifted car with buyers choosing between Nexa Blue, Metallic Premium Silver, Pearl Midnight Black, Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown, Pearl Sangria Red and Pearl Snow White. It would seem that the names have been altered but we will have to see whether the new nomenclature does ultimately result in new colours. We also expect the Suzuki Ciaz will get the Suzuki Connect App as a peripheral feature; this allows for advanced telematics the likes of Tracking, Driving Behaviour Analysis, Live Vehicle Status to name a few.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Colours:

Nexa Blue Metallic Premium Silver Pearl Midnight Black Metallic Magma Grey Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown Pearl Sangria Red Pearl Snow White

Bookings for Maruti’s flagship sedan have already been opened on a pan-India basis with an official launch due on 20th August 2018. Watch this space for more information on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz as they come through!