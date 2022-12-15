India’s most expensive supercar, Mclaren 765 LT Spider, bought by Hyderabad businessman

This supercar has a price tag of Rs 12 crore (ex-showroom).

India’s first McLaren 765 LT Spider, one of the most expensive supercars officially available on sale in India, has been purchased by Hyderabad-based businessman Naseer Khan. This supercar has a price tag of Rs 12 crore (ex-showroom).

McLaren 765 LT Spider has been delivered to Khan in MS0 Volcano Red shade at Hyderabad’s famous Taj Falaknuma Palace. The brand had announced its official entry in the Indian market a year ago and they recently inaugurated their first dealership in Mumbai.

The video of unveiling the red beauty is shared by the owner Naseer Khan on his instagram handle. It is one of the fastest convertibles that McLaren has ever produced. This version has the same aerodynamic design as the coupe version.

Under the hood, the McLaren 765 LT Spider shakes things up with a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine which is good enough to produce an output of 754bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque.

It is paired with a 7-speed sequential gearbox and all the power is sent to the rear wheels. The McLaren 765 LT Spider can sprint from 0-60 kmph in just 2.7 seconds and can hit a top speed of 329 kmph.

The supercar’s body is made up of carbon fibre, and it has an aggressive front bumper, splitter, side skirts, and a wraparound rear bumper. As this is the convertible version, the roof of the supercar folds in just 11 seconds.

The thing which makes this supercar even more special is the fact that it is limited to just 765 units across the globe.