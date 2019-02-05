India’s most expensive car number gets auctioned for Rs 31 lakh for a Porsche!

A Thiruvananthapuram based distributor has recently spent Rs 31 lakh for a registration number for his Porsche 718 Boxster. With that being said, the said registration number KJ-01CK-1 has been auctioned highest in the state and India so far. The auction was held on Monday by the Regional Transport Officer and K.S. Balagopal was the last one left in the bid to walk away with the number of this choice. The bidding for the number started at Rs 500 and included over seven steps. Balagopal won the bid with Rs 30 lakh and got the number with an additional Rs 1 lakh for the application. The bidding amount saw an increase in the multiples of Rs 5 lakh. Before Balagopal spent Rs 31 lakh for the desired registration number for his sportscar, the highest amount for which a registration number was sold in India was in Haryana almost seven years ago at Rs 26 lakh.

Back in the year 2017, it was also Balagopal who spent Rs 19 lakh for his Toyota Land Cruiser for the registration number KL-01CB-1. Balagopal is the proprietor of Devi Pharma, one of the leading pharmaceuticals distribution company has multiple luxury cars in his garage. In the bidding event, Balagopal had to compete with Shine Yousef who quit after the Rs 25 lakh mark. Balagopal has a fascination for fancy registration numbers and says that he does not regret while spending big on such numbers. He adds that he also spends generously while donating to flood relief funds.

Speaking about his Porsche 718 Boxster, K.S. Balagopal says that the beauty of the sports car and its unique colour Miami Blue attracted him to import the car. He adds that his Porsche is a rare car and cine actor Mammootty had a similar car for his personal use in Chennai and that made him go for this sports car.

