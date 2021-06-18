India’s largest solar carport inaugurated at Tata Motors’ Pune plant: All details

The said carport infrastructure was completed in a record time of 9.5 months.

Tata Motors and Tata Power have jointly inaugurated India’s largest grid-synchronized, behind-the-meter solar carport at the Tata Motors’ car plant in Chikhali, Pune. The company’s press release says that the 6.2 MWp solar carport deployed by Tata Power will generate 86.4 lakh kWh of electricity per year. Moreover, it is estimated to reduce 7,000 tons of carbon emissions annually and 1.6 lakh tons over its lifecycle. The said carport is spread over an area of 30,000 square meters. It will not only generate green power but will also provide covered parking for finished cars in the plant. As a part of its net zero carbon goal for 2039, Tata Motors had entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tata Power on August 31, 2020 and despite the challenges of COVID-19, both companies managed to develop this massive carport infrastructure in a record time of 9.5 months.

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said that Tata Motors has consciously anchored sustainability in every aspect of the business by striving for more meaningful ways to reduce its impact on the planet, whilst providing exciting products and sustainable solutions to its customers. He adds that the company has always been conscious of the need to conserve energy and is committed to achieving 100 percent renewable energy source for all its operations. He further stated that Tata Motors’ partnership with Tata Power to deploy India’s largest solar carport at its car plant in Pune is a step in that direction.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said that as the One Tata initiative, the firm is proud to partner with Tata Motors and inaugurate India’s largest solar carport. He added that this partnership is a testament to their collective efforts to lower the carbon footprint and provide innovative and future-focused green energy solutions. Sinha also said that Tata Power will continue to explore new ways to harness clean resources and offer them to its partners and customers.

