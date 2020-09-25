India’s highest-selling CNG car Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG clocks 3 lakh unit sales

Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG model offers the convenience of an auto fuel changeover switch and delivers a company claimed fuel efficiency of 33.54 km/kg. Here is a glimpse at the journey of India's highest-selling CNG car!

India’s highest-selling CNG car – Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG has recently clocked a milestone of 3 lakh unit sales. The WagonR CNG version was launched in India back in the year 2010. The first one lakh sales came in after four years in 2014. Following this, the next 1 lakh sales, accounting for a total of 2 lakh unit sales for the Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG got registered in 2017 and finally, another 1 lakh units got sold within the next three years. Apart from the WagonR, the company’s CNG portfolio currently has multiple models including Alto, Celerio and the Ertiga among many. Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available in both 1.0-litre and 1.2 litre petrol engines with both manual and Auto Gear Shift transmission options.

The WagonR is built on the company’s 5th generation Heartect platform and the safety features that come along in the car include driver side airbag, ABS with EBD, front seat belts reminder, speed alert system and also rear parking sensors as standard. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG offers the convenience of an auto fuel changeover switch and delivers a company claimed fuel efficiency of 33.54 km/kg.

Commenting on the latest achievement, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that constantly featured amongst India’s top 10 cars for nearly two decades, Maruti Suzuki WagonR continues to be the undisputed market leader in the segment. He added that since its debut in the year 1999, Maruti Suzuki WagonR has 24 lakh+ happy customers and it’s the first car for nearly half of them. Moreover, he states that the iconic car continues to feature among the top 5 best-selling cars in India since 2000. He believes that the milestone of 3 lakh sales of Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG is yet another testament to the immense faith bestowed on the company by its loyal customers.

