India’s highest-selling car Maruti Suzuki Alto crosses 40 lakh unit sales: A glimpse at its incredible journey!

Maruti Suzuki Alto has crossed 40 lakh cumulative sales and becomes the only car in India to achieve this feat. The Alto has been the highest-selling car in India for 16 consecutive years and the company says that 76% of Alto customers are first-time car buyers. Maruti Suzuki Alto has achieved this feat in 20 years of its launch in the country as the car made its debut in the market for the first time back in the year 2000. After eight years of its launch, the Maruti Suzuki Alto hit the 10 lakh sales mark in the year 2008. The next 10 lakh unit sales came in just four years and the Alto registered 20 lakh cumulative sales in the year 2012. Following this, the car reported a total cumulative sales of 30 lakh units in the year 2016 after which the 40 lakh milestone was achieved very recently.

Maruti Suzuki Alto price in India currently starts at Rs 2.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the car is available in a total of eight variants including two CNG models as well. The company claims a fuel efficiency of 22.05 kmpl for petrol and 31.56 km/kg for the CNG version. Maruti Suzuki Alto also emerged as the best-selling car in India last month as it found 13,654 homes and its sales went up from 11,577 units in July 2019 despite the ongoing pandemic and adverse market conditions.

Speaking on the success, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the Alto has been ranked as the No.1 selling car in India for 16th year in a row and the company is immensely proud to announce another remarkable milestone of 40 lakh cumulative sales. He also said that this has become a sales record never achieved by any other Indian car. Srivastava further said that over the years, the brand Alto has established a strong emotional connection with the company’s customers and has become a strong symbol of Pride.

