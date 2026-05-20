India’s growth story remains intact: Lamborghini APAC chief

Francesco Scardaoni, region director, Asia Pacific, Automobili Lamborghini, spoke to Akbar Merchant on growth prospects, changing customer preferences and the role of the pre-owned luxury market. Excerpts:

India continues to remain a key growth market for Italian luxury supercar maker Lamborghini, even as global economic uncertainty and geopolitical developments weigh on consumer sentiment in several markets. Francesco Scardaoni, region director, Asia Pacific, Automobili Lamborghini, spoke to Akbar Merchant on growth prospects, changing customer preferences and the role of the pre-owned luxury market. Excerpts:

Q. Lamborghini’s India sales moderated slightly to 111 units in 2025 from 113 units in 2024. How do you read demand trends for the coming year?

A. We would not describe a two-unit change as a decline. At our scale, that is statistical noise rather than a meaningful shift in demand. The larger picture remains strong and we continue to focus on sustainable growth rather than chasing short-term volume peaks. Globally, Lamborghini delivered 10,747 cars and crossed €3.2 billion in revenue in 2025 despite currency headwinds and an ongoing product transition. India reflects the same disciplined approach. Last year was also a transition period because the Huracán reached the end of its lifecycle while the Temerario entered the portfolio. Even with these changes, demand fundamentals remain healthy and we continue to manage supply carefully while protecting long-term brand strength.

Q. Urus volumes grew strongly during the year. How central is the SUV to your India business?

A. The super SUV segment in India expanded by 17% year-on-year and that reinforces the strength of our SUV portfolio and our hybridisation strategy. The Urus SE continues to be the foundation of our India business because it combines everyday usability with Lamborghini performance and emotion. Roughly 60% of our India volumes come from the Urus while the remaining 40% is contributed by our super sports cars. The Revuelto operates in an extremely exclusive category and is sold out globally well into 2026. We are seeing strong demand from India as well, especially for customised specifications. The Temerario, which was introduced in India earlier this year, has already started reshaping customer expectations and deliveries are now beginning.

Q. How do you see the India business shaping up through 2026 and FY27?

A. It is still early to make forecasts but we remain optimistic because we now have our complete product portfolio available. There are external developments that can influence consumer confidence, including uncertainty around the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have created volatility in global markets. The FTA is positive from a broader perspective but it does not currently affect us directly because our portfolio is now fully plug-in hybrid while the agreement at present focuses on internal combustion engine vehicles. At the same time, we are seeing the next generation of affluent Indian customers becoming younger, more globally exposed and increasingly driven by design, performance and self-expression.

Q. How important is personalisation for Lamborghini and are Indian buyers showing stronger interest?

A. Personalisation has become a major value driver. In 2025, 96% of Lamborghinis delivered globally carried at least one personalised element under our Ad Personam programme. Indian customers are particularly engaged with bespoke options. We are seeing strong interest in exclusive colours, carbon-fibre packages, customised stitching and other unique detailing. Personalisation usually ranges between 15% and 25% over the base vehicle price, although some customers go significantly beyond that.

Q. What role do you see for certified pre-owned luxury vehicles in India?

A. We are seeing encouraging traction in this segment. Our Selezione Lamborghini certified pre-owned programme is already available in India and includes comprehensive inspections, verified service history and extended warranty support. Globally, the programme recorded around 13% year-on-year growth. As the Lamborghini customer base in India expands and the market matures further, we will continue to evaluate opportunities to strengthen this segment while maintaining the standards expected from the brand.