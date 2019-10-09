India’s greenest Tata Indica resides in Goa! See images

Some people like me prefer to keep things running for as long as they can, sometimes till we are legally allowed to. Whether it is my smartphone which is over 5 years old or my car that I believe still has another 10 years left in it. While it may be sentimental to some extent, it's more about if it isn’t broken, why fix it or change it? And upon our numerous trips to Goa, we stumbled upon a car parked outside a cafe called - Indian Story in North Goa owned by someone who seems to be trying to do their bit for the environment

The owners may have bought a Tata Indica, which we presume would be new. Then when it ran through its life, instead of selling it off like everyone else would, or scrapping it entirely, they decided to make a former pollutant into an environment-friendly garden ornament.

So they parked it on their front lawn, cleared out the interior and then filled the interior with soil, and the same with the engine bay and the boot and planted flora to create what we believe to be the greenest Tata Indica in India!

All the ancillary components in the car seem to be removed entirely like the tyres and seats and plastics as the car sits on its four rims. The side windows and the rubber beadings have also been removed the only glass on the car that remains is the front windscreen and the headlamps. To add to the green movement, this Indica also features a custom paint job. On top of the white base paint, the car has large green leaves and small branches of leaves painted in blue.

I believe that this is something more of us should practice in our daily lives. Instead of just throwing things away when they stop working, we can try and find alternative uses for them when possible. Not just cars, but bottles, bags, cans or anything we can to be kinder to the environment, or even just for the sake of creativity.