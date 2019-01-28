India’s first truck with an AMT gearbox! Meet the new Eicher Pro 3016 AMT

The new Eicher Pro 3016 truck has been introduced recently with an AMT (Automated manual) transmission in the 16-tonne category. The newly introduced Eicher Pro 3016 AMT is equipped with an Intelligent Shift Control Actuator that automatically performs clutch and shift operations, hence eliminating the need to use clutch and shift gears manually. The new Eicher Pro 3016 AMT gets Auto and Manual modes along with Power Mode and Eco Mode. The company has said in a press statement that with this new development, Eicher’s further reinforces its vision of driving modernization in commercial transportation in India and developing world. The new Eicher Pro 3016 AMT trucks are being manufactured at Eicher Trucks and Buses facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, where Eicher manufactures its complete range of 4.9-Tonne to 55-Tonne commercial vehicles. The new Eicher Pro 3016 AMT is India's first AMT truck in the 16-tonne category.

Eicher Pro 3016 AMT will offer an additional driving comfort over manual transmission-equipped models as the elimination of a clutch pedal frees drivers from gear-shifting. This eventually helps in reducing their stress & fatigue and minimizes performance gap between skilled and less experienced drivers.

Commenting on the introduction of new Eicher Pro 3016 AMT, Rama Rao A S, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Aftermarket, Heavy Duty Trucks, VE Commercial Vehicles said that Eicher has always been a pioneer in providing technologically superior solutions to its customers as per market demands Today, the company is introducing AMT in the value truck range for 16 tonnes. Pro 3016 has successfully made a unique position for itself in the competitive 16-tonne segment. He added that with Pro 3016 AMT, the brand aims to launch a technologically advanced truck that will be a game changer for the commercial vehicle industry.

Further, he added that fuel efficiency is a plus in the all-new Eicher Pro 3016 AMT. However, factors such as comfort, safety, driver efficiency and total cost of ownership of the truck are also critical aspects of buying trucks these days. Eicher Pro 3016 provides additional comfort and fatigueless driving, so that the driver can clock more kilometers per day so and focus on driving with more attention to the road. He concluded his statement by saying that AMT allows optimized gear shifting that contributes to a fuel-efficient and comfortable drive and low maintenance, thus improving their overall turnaround time, eliminating shocks to the driveline and allowing smooth movement of cargo.