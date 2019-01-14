India’s first smart electric cabs Blu-Smart launched: No surge pricing, zero ride denials & more benefits

Gensol Mobility has launched India’s first ever 100 percent smart electric fleet of taxis namely Blu-Smart in Delhi NCR. The company has said in a press statement that it has invested over Rs 50 crore as capital expenditure and is currently setting up charging infrastructure of 65 stations, with each offering up to 20 charging points across the NCR. With this, the company aims to offer an assured charging point within 5 km radius. Blu-Smart is a shared travel solution and will be surge-price free according to the company. In the first phase, 70 Blu-Smart cabs will be available in Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Aerocity. The fleet will be revamped to 400 cars by end of March 2019 to offer last mile transportation for intra and inter-city trips. Gensol Mobility has joined hands with Mahindra & Mahindra to ply its e-Verito electric sedan across specific routes in the national capital region such as Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar, Sonepat amongst others.

The company says that the ride to the destination will offer a seamless experience to the consumers as the cabs are smart that support cashless payments. Commenting on the launch of Blu-Smart smart electric cabs in Delhi NCR said that green and pollution free existence is the mantra for human life, so smart and pollution free mobility can never be far. Blu-Smart strongly believes that the next revolution is in the electric vehicle space and being a technology-driven organization, it had to venture into offering this mobility solution. Jaggi added that Blu-Smart is not a competition to current app-based cabs services, but a mere greener alternative to them. The company claims that its drivers will never refuse a ride.

Gensol Mobility is founded by four partners including Anmol Singh Jaggi, who founded the Gensol group in 2007, Dr Uma Kant, a former IAS officer and was the Principal Secretary, Power, in the Uttarakhand government, Kiran Patil, former Country Head & Managing Director, India, with a German Renewable Energy Fund with over 25 years of experience in manufacturing, and Punit Goyal, India’s top renewable technology professional.