India’s first one-stop detail studio for luxury cars and super bikes launched in Bengaluru

By:February 26, 2021 4:17 PM
2021 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo2021 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo (Image for representational purposes only)

Glozztek, a Bengaluru-based startup, has launched a luxury and supercar detailing service and paint protection centre. This one-stop solution centre will provide supercar enhanced detailing services best suited for all luxury and premium cars. Currently operating from Bengaluru, the company also plans to expand to other cities soon. Glozztek states that it operates out of a dust-free sterile environment to ensure that no contaminants spoil the finish of a car. It brings together services that include paint protection, detailing, and ceramic coating technology.

It provides solutions to vehicles in different forms such as ceramic coating, under which a chemical polymer is applied to a vehicle’s paint, protecting it from sun and abrasion damage, and to preserve the glossy new-car look; enhancement detail, under which vehicles’ paint will be restored and exterior to a factory-like condition.

Also read: Tips for buying a used sports cars and benefits of picking a used luxury car over a new one

This is done through a 10-step process, which includes steps such as a pre-detail wash, decontamination, sanding of the paint to smooth it out and remove any imperfections and polishing. Under this treatment, the engine bay, wheels, and undercarriage also receive similar treatment. It is a unique service that offers high levels of gloss and protection and Glozztek offers a wide range of ceramic coating services.

Under this drive, Glozztek will provide a thin layer of thermoplastic urethane film (Paint Protection Film) that will be heat-wrapped onto a car or bike’s surface providing a layer of protection against scratches and scrapes that occur in everyday driving situations, and will also protect the paint from swirl marks, water damage, and bird droppings.

