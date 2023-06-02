India’s first Maserati MC20 delivered

Maserati has delivered India’s first MC20 to a customer. The car is powered by a mid-mounted V6 that drives the rear wheels.

Italian carmaker Maserati has announced that the new MC20 is now available in India, and the first car has also been delivered to a customer.

The Maserati MC20, which stands for “Maserati Corse 2020,” is the culmination of Maserati’s heritage, engineering excellence, and passion for the road. The Maserati MC20 represents a blend of innovative technology, distinctive design, and performance, setting new benchmarks in the world of high-performance sports cars.

The Maserati MC20 boasts a mid-mounted V6 engine, specifically developed by Maserati engineers, delivering 630 horsepower that can propel the car from 0 to 100kmph in under three seconds. The powertrain is complemented by advanced aerodynamics, enhancing performance and ensuring stability at high speeds.

“We are delighted to share that the Maserati MC20 is now available in India and to announce the delivery of the first MC20 in this country renowned for its appreciation of luxury and automotive excellence,” said Bojan Jankulovski, General Manager of Australia, ASEAN, and India.

“As carmakers, we need to understand our ever-growing market and offer a product line-up basis these needs. At Maserati, we do this perfectly. Maserati has managed to achieve fame amongst the Indian luxury connoisseur for the design, style, and performance of our unique cars and this artistry and exclusivity of a Maserati distinguishes it from the clutter.”

Jankulovski further stated “Maserati continues to focus towards providing extraordinary customer experiences and availability of their latest models in India, thus, we foresee a sizeable surge in demand going forward, but in terms of business strategy, our distinctness will continue to remain on exclusivity and after-sales service to create a superior ownership experience for our customers.