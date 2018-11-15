India’s first electric auto Mahindra Treo launched: Big boost to last mile connectivity

In a big boost to last mile connectivity, Mahindra Electric has launched India's first indigenously built electric auto (electric three-wheeler) called Mahindra Treo. The concept was first showcased at Auto Expo 2018 and was later also unveiled to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at MOVE Mobility Summit 2018 in September. Mahindra Electric also inaugurated 'India's first electric technology manufacturing hub' and further expanded its Bengaluru plant as a part of its Rs 100 crore investment. Mahindra Electric plant now has a modular assembly line and image first three-wheeler and electric cars will be rolled out from the same line. Mahindra Electric plant capacity has now gone up 5 times to 25,000 units.

Mahindra Treo price starts at Rs 1.36 lakh for the Treo Yaari e-Rickshaw (Ex-showroom, post FAME benefits). The electric auto Mahindra Treo costs Rs 2.22 lakh. The company says that while the upfront cost of the electric three wheelers is a lot there is a lot of benefits to the owner resulting in more savings. The Treo is based on a modular platform and is available as an electric auto and electric rickshaw. Mahesh Babu, CEO of Mahindra Electric says that there is more 20% saving for the owner.

Dr Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra and Chairman of Mahindra Electric said, "This is an important journey for electric vehicles in India. Since 2010 we have been developing and investing in EVs and while India has woken up late towards EVs we believe that it will take off in a big way." The government of Karnataka is offering incentives as a part of its Electric Vehicle policy and this product and expansion are the first to be inaugurated under this scheme.

The assembly line will be first of its kind to rollout cars and three wheelers from the same line.

"Electric vehicles is one of the biggest opportunity for India to build on the Make in India and be a global hub for EVs for affordable electric vehicles. India currently needs mass and affordable electric vehicles. Mahindra has not waited or will wait for EV roadmap and we will make a roadmap ourselves." added Dr Goenka.

Mahindra Treo has now been officially rolled out from Mahindra Electric plant in Bengaluru and the product indeed looks very promising especially in cities like Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru where last mile connectivity from metro stations. Mahindra says that the Treo is safer and more reliable than the current e-Rickshaws being used in various cities and has a low running cost of 50 paise per kilometre.

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler

Mahindra Treo is also powered by a lithium-ion battery that can run for up to 5 years and the electric three-wheeler has an impressive range of 130 kilometres and a full charge can be obtained in less than 4 hrs. At a charging time of 2 hrs, the Treo can run for about 85 km. The biggest advantage of using these in public transport is the benefit of having zero tail-pipe emission. Mahindra also says that in India's shift to electric vehicles, public transport will adapt to EVs first and then followed by personal vehicles.

Check out the Mahindra Treo images here:

Mahindra Treo is being offered in 4 variants and has a larger spacious cabin than a standard auto currently plying on roads. Mahindra also claims better torsional rigidity and bending stiffness adding to overall safety. It also gets an in-built rear crash guard. It also gets a digital dashboard with real-time battery data and an optional hardtop on top variants. Mahindra is also offering a warranty of 24 months or 50,000 kms on the Mahindra Treo.