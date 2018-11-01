India’s first air purifier for cars: Amway launches ‘Atmosphere Drive’

Considering the major spike in air pollution in India, especially in Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region), there is an increased need for air purifiers in our houses or workplaces. However, an average working individual spends a substantial amount of time in their cars and hence air purification becomes desirable in car cabins as well. And now, Amway has launched the country's first ever air purifier for passenger cars, called Atmosphere Drive.

Recognising the ever-increasing need for an effective air purifier for passenger vehicles, Amway has launched India’s first and only Car Air Treatment System with the Allergy UK Seal of Approval Atmosphere Drive. With a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 30m3/hr at its max speed, the Atmosphere Drive system purifies the air and reduces about 313 different gaseous contaminants.

Amway Atmosphere Drive provides real-time air quality reading.

Amway Atmosphere Drive features a three-step filtration technology operates at various levels to remove over 300 contaminants from inside a car cabin:

Stage 1: Uses a pre-filter to remove large particles such as hair and dust.

Stage 2: Uses a particular filter to removes small airborne particles such as dust, PM2, and smoke.

Stage 3: Uses a carbon filter which will reduce odour and gaseous contaminants.

Moreover, Atmosphere Drive System not only reduces airborne tobacco smoke, and exhaust, but also chemical pollutants such as formaldehyde, toluene and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

The Atmosphere Drive System boasts of a quiet and efficient performance. Its sensory technology allows for auto mode operation while driving and reacts and provides real-time air quality reading. It also has a smart chip technology for effective filter life monitoring which indicates when to change the filter.

Speaking on the launch of the Car Air treatment System, Ajay Khanna, Category Head, Nutrition & Wellness, Amway India, said. “The Atmosphere Drive Car Air Treatment System is a world-class, self-installed in-vehicle air treatment system that leverages the proven Atmosphere™ brand filtration technology to provide users with safer air inside their vehicles. Using its unique three-in-one filter, the unit maintains a high level of industry performance by effectively removing 99% of airborne particles.”.