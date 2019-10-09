India’s cheapest electric car launched! Tigor EV with 213 km range priced under Rs 10 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the updated iteration of the Tigor EV in India. The all-electric compact sedan now comes with a 21.5 kWh battery pack that offers an extended range of 213 km on a single charge according to ARAI certification. It will be available in three variants namely XE+, XM+ and XT+. Prices for the Tata Tigor EV starts from Rs 9.44 lakh (after deducting Govt. subsidies). With this, the Tigor EV has become the cheapest electric car available for private buyers. This vehicle will qualify for all the incentives under the Govt. FAME II scheme which is available for commercial owners. The new version of the Tata Tigor EV is available for the fleet as well as private buyers.

The Tata Tigor EV is going to get two driving modes i.e. 'Drive' and 'Sport'. The feature list of this electric vehicle includes shark-fin antenna, EV decals, alloy wheels, Harman tuned sound-system, height-adjustable driver's seat among others. In terms of safety, the Tigor EV is going to get dual-airbags along with ABS on the XM+ and the XT+ trim. The base XE+ has to make do with just a driver-side airbag. Colour options for this electric sedan includes white, silver and blue.

The Tata Tigor EV is going to be available with two charging ports. One for regular charging and the other for fast-charging. The vehicle is available with a standard three-year warranty which is valid up to 1.25 lakh km.

The previous iteration of the Tata Tigor EV was available with a 16.2 kWh battery pack that offered a driving range of 142 km on a single charge. The same was only available for commercial or fleet operators.

Speaking on the launch of this new variant, Ashesh Dhar, Head – Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Electric Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Tigor EV Extended Range model aptly addresses the requirements of longer range applications and also provides higher revenue earning potential for our commercial customers. This new version builds on the success of the award winning Tigor EV, which is already deployed with several fleets and Government customers. This launch reinforces our commitment towards sustainable mobility solutions in India.”