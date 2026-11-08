India’s car market takes a firm electric leap

India’s electric vehicle market achieved a major structural milestone in October 2026, with mass-market EV sales surging 77% to 36,064 units and overall market penetration crossing 7%.

When India’s mass-market electric car sales hit 36,064 units in October 2026 – a 77% surge over October 2025 – in addition to luxury EV sales of 868 units (up 53%), it just didn’t signal a festive push or temporary growth due to high fuel prices, but pointed towards a structural transformation.

Driven by crude oil volatility stemming from the West Asian conflict, favourable tax structures (5% GST on EVs versus 18% to 40% on ICE cars), as well as more models, EV sales crossed 30,000 units for the fifth straight month.

In fact, EV penetration crossed 7% during October (36,932 EVs in a total market of a little over 500,000 units, as per Vahan), helped by models like the Tata Punch EV, which became the first EV to cross the 5,000-unit-a-month mark, as well as Mahindra’s XEV 9S, which has sold more than 35,000 units during January-October.

“The EV momentum is here to stay. One reason is the sheer number of models entering the market, alongside noticeable improvements in build quality, real-world range, and highway charging infrastructure,” Som Kapoor, partner and Future of Mobility leader at EY-Parthenon, told FE. “On a growing CAGR of overall cars, the EV CAGR will be significantly higher.”

October sales show that while Tata and Mahindra have a solid grip on the EV market – both together accounted for 64.4% of all mass-market EVs sold during the month, with Tata selling 14,669 EVs and Mahindra at 8,542 EVs – the mid-tier landscape is becoming competitive. JSW MG Motor India held the third place with 5,940 units, followed by VinFast at 2,571 units, Kia at 1,395 units, and Maruti Suzuki at 1,200 units.

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“What we are seeing is the second phase of electrification in India,” added an automotive analyst tracking retail dispatches. “The initial phase immediately after Covid-19 was driven by curious early adopters and fleet operators. This year, thanks to the sheer number of models available and charging confidence along major intercity corridors, we are seeing EVs becoming the first car in a family.”

On the extreme upper end of the market, luxury EV sales grew 53%, and October’s 868 units pushed year-to-date luxury EV sales past 7,000 units – more than full-year CY25 volumes of 5,725 units. BMW dominated the landscape with 462 EVs sold, and Tesla finished second with 291 EVs. “For high net-worth individuals, luxury EVs have transitioned from secondary garage experiments to primary commute choices,” the analyst added. “Possibly the best example is the Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric, which got more than 1,000 bookings even before the price announcement on November 4, and is reportedly sold out till March 2027. High-voltage charging setups at home and performance capability mean premium buyers no longer view EVs as a compromise.”

As the industry enters 2027 and showcases its wares at the Auto Expo in February, one thing is certain – EVs are set to take centre-stage both on the show floor and the shop floor.