Indians bought a Rs 4 crore Lamborghini every 10 days in 2020

The average ticket size of a Lamborghini car in India is Rs 4 crore—buyers spend about 20% over it on customisation and personalisation.

By:July 17, 2021 8:58 AM
Sharad Agarwal talks about the sales and future of Lamborghini in India

In the CY2020 pandemic year, Lamborghini India sold about 36 cars—down by 30% over 52 units the company sold in CY2019. However, considering the fact that the average ticket size of a Lamborghini car in India—according to Sharad Agarwal, head of Lamborghini India—is Rs 4 crore (ex-showroom), plus buyers spend about 20% over it on customisation and personalisation, it means that roughly every 10 days one Indian paid close to Rs 5 crore for buying this super sports Italian car in 2020.

This week Lamborghini launched the Huracán STO (Super Trofeo Omologata), a road-homologated super sports car inspired by the racing heritage of Squadra Corse’s one-make Huracán Super Trofeo Evo race series, as well as its three-time 24 Hours of Daytona-winning and two-time 12 Hours of Sebring-winning Huracán GT3 Evo.

Powered by a V10 640-horsepower engine, the Huracán STO can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 9 seconds, and reach a top speed of 310 km/h.

It’s priced Rs 4.99 crore (ex-showroom).

Agarwal told FE that 2021 should be record year (in terms of sales) for the brand in India. “As compared to 2019, in the first six months of 2021 we are at more than 20% on new order intake and more than 20% on customer deliveries,” he said.

Over the last few years, the company has been focusing on two things in particular: Bringing global models to India as soon as it can, and offering Indian buyers curated driving experiences. “In 2018, when we launched the Urus, India was among the top-five markets globally to get this SUV. In 2019, when we launched the Huracán Evo, India was the first market in the world to get the car after the global unveil.

And, in 2020, when we launched the Huracán Evo RWD, India was again among the top-five markets to get the car,” Agarwal said.
“We are also focusing on offering our customers unique driving experiences,” he added. “We have properties such as the Lamborghini Day where customers can drive their Lamborghini in the city environment and enjoy the informal luxury with us. Then we offer them a curated driving experience on some of India’s best highways; for example, in 2019, we did a 600-km drive from Bangalore to Ooty over three days. Then we have the track days.”

Such experiences, Agarwal said, make customers feel more connected to the brand.

The Urus SUV, priced Rs 3.16 crore, has attracted a lot of new customers to Lamborghini. While it contributes more than 50% of Lamborghini sales in India, what it has done is attract all-new customers to the brand. “Since its launch in 2018, we have sold more than 100 units of the Urus,” he said. “An interesting thing is that 70% buyers of the first 50 units of the Urus were new to Lamborghini, and 80% buyers of the next 50 units were new to Lamborghini. Therefore, the Urus not only helped us grow, but also helped the super sports segment grow as a whole. Currently, it is on a 10-11 months of waiting period.”

At the same time, in 2020 Lamborghini delivered 7,430 cars worldwide, a figure representing the second-best sales result ever following the record set in 2019 (with 8,205 cars delivered); the Indian market represents a mere 0.5% of global sales.

