Indian SUVs, MPVs, sedans with best legroom between Rs 10-15 lakh

Rear passenger comfort and space is key for Indian car buyers. Whether it’s SUVs, MPVs or Sedans. Here are the best models in each of these segments that offer the maximum importance to the rear passenger’s needs.

In the Indian market, you would be astonished but how much variety you could find if you’re looking for a car within the budget of Rs 10-15 lakh. You could find an SUV, an 8-seat MPV or even spacious sedans, all available in different shapes, sizes and makes. But Indian consumers like to buy cars that offer equal importance to rear passengers and their needs for a comfortable experience. Here are the best SUVs, sedans and MPVs that offer the best legroom for rear passengers under Rs 15 lakh ex-showroom.

Sedan

The mid-size sedan offers a copious amount of choice with cars that have reached iconic statuses in India. Like the Honda City, or even feature-loaded models like the Hyundai Verna. However, if you are looking for a sedan in this budget and above all else, legroom is paramount, then the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz would be the car to consider. The Ciaz offers a great amount of legroom at the rear even with the front seats are its most rearward position. Its width allows for three passengers to sit comfortably for long periods of time. The only gripe is that the battery for the mild-hybrid system is placed under the front passenger seat, therefore placing your feet under the seat can be a bit tricky. If your alright spending a little bit on the higher side of the price bracket, an alternative is the Honda City. While the space is comparable to the Ciaz, the City offers a slightly more comfortable seat with better under-thigh support and softer seat cushioning.

SUV

With nearly 10 models competing for supremacy in the mid-size SUV segment in India, the most popular models are the new Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. But, if its legroom you’re after, then under the Rs 15 lakh bracket, it is the MG Hector that takes the prize. It offers an immense amount of legroom, coupled with head and shoulder room. The Hector is larger than most of the models in this price bracket making it more expensive than the usual models. However, if you wish to keep your costs lower, the Seltos and Creta are the alternatives that could come well equipped under Rs 15 lakh offering decent leg and knee room. All three models would come equipped with features that will make your journey, a little more comfortable than usual

MPV

People carriers or multi-purpose vehicles are designed to accommodate as many people, as comfortably as possible. That is the primary function of an MPV over anything else. While some SUVs like the Mahindra Scorpio and XUV500 offer third-row seating, they are usually cramped and are mostly intended for temporary use. But, models like the Mahindra Marazzo and the Maruti Suzuki XL6 in this range are specifically designed for this purpose. The XL6 is only offered with captain seats in the second row making it a 6-seat vehicle. However, should you prefer a 7-seater, then you could opt for the Ertiga, which is a more affordable model of the same vehicle. The Mahindra Marazzo, on the other hand, offers 7 and 8-seat configurations with a 2+2+3 or 2+3+3 seating layout. The Marazzo has the longest wheelbase that allows for more cabin room, predominantly for legroom in all three rows. While three passengers in the third row may be little cramped for long journeys, the Marazzo’s second row is quite comfortable in either bench or captain seat configurations.

