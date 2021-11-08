Indian Oil launches cleaner XtraGreen Diesel: Claims to increase fuel economy

Indian Oil’s new XtraGreen Diesel will be available at 126 fuel stations across 63 cities in India. It offers several benefits over regular diesel, including an improved fuel economy by 5 to 6 per cent.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has rolled out a cleaner and greener ‘XtraGreen’ diesel, which the company claims is more fuel-efficient and environment friendly than the regular diesel. The XtraGreen diesel will be available at 126 fuel stations across 63 cities in the country. Along with the XtraGreen diesel, IOCL also launched its ‘One4U’ fuel gift card, which is a retail fuel digital gifting solution. The company says that it has been introduced to cater to the evolving needs of the consumer and provide enhanced convenience at IndianOil fuel stations.

According to IndianOil’s R&D department, the new XtraGreen diesel uses a modified DMFA (Diesel Multi-Functional Additive) which offers several benefits over the regular Diesel. For instance, the XtraGreen diesel improves fuel economy by 5 to 6 per cent, reduces carbon dioxide emissions (130 grams of CO2 for every litre of diesel), reduces carbon monoxide emission by 5.29 per cent, and NOx emissions by 4.99 per cent.

The company also claims that the new XtraGreen diesel has an increased Cetane number by 5 points, which has resulted in improved lubricity, reduced engine noise and excellent corrosion protection (NACE rating A). Speaking during the launch of this green fuel offering, S.M. Vaidya, Chairman, Indian Oil said, “XtraGreen is in sync with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s commitment to steer India towards a greener tomorrow, constant reduction of carbon emission and gradual achievement of the net-zero goal by 2070.”

He further added, “This also underlines IndianOil’s unwavering commitment to provide niche and specialized solutions to the environmentally sensitive market segments while continuously enhancing the user experience”. Elaborating on the benefits of the One4U Fuel Gift card, Vaidya said, “Through a user-friendly and on-the-go digital page, an individual can select various gifting denominations, enter the recipient’s details, and pay for the Voucher by choosing from an array of payment options. I am confident that this Digital Gifting solution will garner much traction amongst the millennials.”

