Indian Oil launches cleaner XtraGreen Diesel: Claims to increase fuel economy

Indian Oil’s new XtraGreen Diesel will be available at 126 fuel stations across 63 cities in India. It offers several benefits over regular diesel, including an improved fuel economy by 5 to 6 per cent.

By:November 8, 2021 1:29 PM

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has rolled out a cleaner and greener ‘XtraGreen’ diesel, which the company claims is more fuel-efficient and environment friendly than the regular diesel. The XtraGreen diesel will be available at 126 fuel stations across 63 cities in the country. Along with the XtraGreen diesel, IOCL also launched its ‘One4U’ fuel gift card, which is a retail fuel digital gifting solution. The company says that it has been introduced to cater to the evolving needs of the consumer and provide enhanced convenience at IndianOil fuel stations.

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

According to IndianOil’s R&D department, the new XtraGreen diesel uses a modified DMFA (Diesel Multi-Functional Additive) which offers several benefits over the regular Diesel. For instance, the XtraGreen diesel improves fuel economy by 5 to 6 per cent, reduces carbon dioxide emissions (130 grams of CO2 for every litre of diesel), reduces carbon monoxide emission by 5.29 per cent, and NOx emissions by 4.99 per cent.

 

The company also claims that the new XtraGreen diesel has an increased Cetane number by 5 points, which has resulted in improved lubricity, reduced engine noise and excellent corrosion protection (NACE rating A). Speaking during the launch of this green fuel offering, S.M. Vaidya, Chairman, Indian Oil said, “XtraGreen is in sync with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s commitment to steer India towards a greener tomorrow, constant reduction of carbon emission and gradual achievement of the net-zero goal by 2070.”

He further added, “This also underlines IndianOil’s unwavering commitment to provide niche and specialized solutions to the environmentally sensitive market segments while continuously enhancing the user experience”. Elaborating on the benefits of the One4U Fuel Gift card, Vaidya said, “Through a user-friendly and on-the-go digital page, an individual can select various gifting denominations, enter the recipient’s details, and pay for the Voucher by choosing from an array of payment options. I am confident that this Digital Gifting solution will garner much traction amongst the millennials.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai Alcazar reaches Mexican market: Dubbed Hyundai Creta Grand

Hyundai Alcazar reaches Mexican market: Dubbed Hyundai Creta Grand

2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 BS6 India launch date out: Expected price, changes, details

2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 BS6 India launch date out: Expected price, changes, details

2022 CFMoto 650 GT unveiled in Europe: India launch next year

2022 CFMoto 650 GT unveiled in Europe: India launch next year

Bajaj Pulsar F250, Pulsar N250 First Ride Review: Is Bigger Also Sensible?

Bajaj Pulsar F250, Pulsar N250 First Ride Review: Is Bigger Also Sensible?

Toyota India registers 34% MoM and 1% YoY growth in sales: Sells 12,440 units in October 2021

Toyota India registers 34% MoM and 1% YoY growth in sales: Sells 12,440 units in October 2021

2022 Suzuki S-Cross to shed veils on November 25: Might feature AllGrip AWD tech

2022 Suzuki S-Cross to shed veils on November 25: Might feature AllGrip AWD tech

2021 Honda Civic bags 5-star crash test rating: Tested by ASEAN NCAP

2021 Honda Civic bags 5-star crash test rating: Tested by ASEAN NCAP

Royal Enfield appoints Mohit Dhar Jayal as its Chief Brand Officer

Royal Enfield appoints Mohit Dhar Jayal as its Chief Brand Officer

Rebate of up to Rs. 40,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars this month: Model-wise benefits explained

Rebate of up to Rs. 40,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars this month: Model-wise benefits explained

Hyundai Concept Seven electric SUV teased, to unveil in November

Hyundai Concept Seven electric SUV teased, to unveil in November

Updated 2021 Aprilia SR 160 spotted: Key changes, expected price, details

Updated 2021 Aprilia SR 160 spotted: Key changes, expected price, details

MG Motor India retails 2,863 units in October 2021: Hector gets 4,000 plus bookings within a month

MG Motor India retails 2,863 units in October 2021: Hector gets 4,000 plus bookings within a month

Indian Oil to set up 10,000 EV charging stations by 2024: IOC Chairman

Indian Oil to set up 10,000 EV charging stations by 2024: IOC Chairman

Upto Rs 1 lakh off on Ola pre-owned cars this Diwali: 1,000+ units sold last weekend

Upto Rs 1 lakh off on Ola pre-owned cars this Diwali: 1,000+ units sold last weekend

No more subsidy on electric cars in Delhi: Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV & more get expensive

No more subsidy on electric cars in Delhi: Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV & more get expensive

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios & Aura get Rs. 50,000 rebate: Exciting offers on other models too

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios & Aura get Rs. 50,000 rebate: Exciting offers on other models too

Kia India sells 16,331 cars in October 2021: Sales surpass the 1.5 lakh mark in CY21

Kia India sells 16,331 cars in October 2021: Sales surpass the 1.5 lakh mark in CY21

Kia Carens could be the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival: Trademark filed

Kia Carens could be the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival: Trademark filed

Video: Triumph showcases new Tiger 1200 prototype ahead of premiere

Video: Triumph showcases new Tiger 1200 prototype ahead of premiere

MG Astor deliveries begin in India: 500+ units delivered on the first day

MG Astor deliveries begin in India: 500+ units delivered on the first day