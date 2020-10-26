Home Mechanic-Indian Oil association begins at-home vehicle service and repairs

To ease the experience of car repairs and service in times of a pandemic, Home-Mechanic in association with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has launched Home–Mechanic IND

Shyam Bohra , Executive Director, Indian Oil, Delhi & Haryana State Office & Kunaal R, CEO, Home-Mechanic

Home-Mechanic in association with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. recently launched “Home–Mechanic IND” powered by Servo. The service by Home-Mechanic IND in wake of the pandemic will offer vehicle owners of Delhi maintenance and service of their vehicles at the convenience of their doorstep. The brand promises transparency in their programme with over 300 types of services. Home Mechanic IND will include service and repair of vehicles of all make and models. The van called Mech-Mobile will be a workshop on wheels with special tools, diagnostic equipment, and fast-moving spare parts, functioning all days a week.

The service van will also carry Indian Oil’s SERVO lubricants with their over 500 patented formulae and more than 300 running grades, covering the smallest of the moving parts to large equipment. Once the customer books an appointment, they receive a call to specify the type of service they are looking for.

Based on the vehicle description and the problem, a three-member technician team will visit the customers’ home and complete the job on-site. Home-Mechanic assures that all safety precautions are taken and there is no physical contact with the customer. Home-Mechanic IND also offers basic to advanced packages for routine servicing, smoke sanitising protection from COVID-19, and waterless car washing and polishing.

Home-Mechanic is the first-ever provider of 300 plus car repairs and services at the customers’ doorstep. The mech-mobile has been created using high-tech equipment which helps the technicians fix 90 percent of vehicle problems at the customers’ home, Kunaal R., CEO of Home-Mechanic, said.

The customers’ safety is the company’s ultimate priority and keeping this in mind, we are pleased that Home-Mechanic IND has launched car servicing at the customer’s doorstep using world-class lubricants Servo, Shyam Bohra, Executive Director, Indian Oil, Delhi & Haryana State Office, said.

