This special grade diesel developed by Indian Oil is a boon for Leh-Ladakh visitors/residents

You've heard of shoes for Ladakh or even specific clothes for this ardous region. What's more, you also have special tyres developed for such regions as well as snow chains. Now, Indian Oil Corporation Limited or IOCL has developed a new grade of diesel specifically for the Leh-Ladakh region. IOCL says that this fuel meets the BIS requirements as well as is BS-VI in nature. There is also five per cent of bio diesel mixed with this. The fuel was developed and certified a few days ago. This was done at the company's Panipat refinery. The Panipat marketing complex has already flagged off the first consignment to the Leh and Ladakh region. In future, dispatches will be sent from the Jalandhar POL. There is no information if the fuel will be sold at the current rate of Rs 69.37 or will be Rs 2-3 costlier.

So, what's special in this fuel? Temperature in the Leh-Ladakh regions reach around -30° celsius. At this point, the diesel freezes. Pouring point of a liquid, as defined, is the temperature below which the liquid loses its flow characteristics. The special grade diesel developed by IOCL, doesn't freeze even at -33° celsius. This ensures that the fuel doesn't lose its flow capability and hence the vehicle can function smoothly.

In the near future, IOCL aims to make fuel from waste plastic. The company says that this will happen by April 2020. This IOCL was also recently in the news for making a road out of 16 million tonnes of plastic waste. An 800m road was constructed using these single use plastic materials and IOCL had a huge hand in overseeing the work done. This road had a concentration of three per cent plastic waste, up from the usual 0.8 per cent that is used. Single-use plastic is claimed to reduce the cost of road construction by Rs 2 lakh for each kilometre of road made.