Indian Jugaad: Honda City modified into a convertible Lamborghini in India for just Rs 7.5 lakh, Watch Video

Give an Indian an Italian design with a Japanese built engine, he will find a jugaad to make the car look the best with the top fuel efficiency. For the love of Lamborghini, Jaipur Jeep Lovers changed its offroading track and has recently converted an old 2006 Honda City model and replicated into a Lamborghini Centenario inspired convertible sportscar. For years, Honda City has been a popular choice for car modifiers as the engine used in the City is quick in acceleration and also gives a good sound.

This particular modified City is the 2006 model of Honda City ZX variant and reports claim that the modification costs about Rs 7.5 lakh.

India made Lamborghini replica also features an electrically operated roof and very close Lamborghini design language. The YouTube channel claims that the modifications are done by V MOD.The 2006 Honda City is powered by the 1.5L petrol iVTEC engine that churns a power of 100 bhp. We are not sure if there have been any mechanical changes to this engine on the modified Honda City into a Lamborghini Centenario replica.

Honda City-based Lamborghini convertible car. Image by Jaipur Jeep Lovers Facebook

Originally, The Lamborghini Centenario is powered by a power 12 cylinder V12 engine that sheds a power of over 770 hp and comes with a 4WD as a standard offering. It takes just 2.8 seconds to reach accelerate from 0-100 kmph.

This is by far the most affordable Lamborghini look-alike car ever made. Jaipur Jeep Lovers have done a fantastic job with its design and one of the rare occasion where Japanese and Italian car makers met. Lamborghini's design and Honda's reliable engines make a good pair overall.