Indian import duties make the Rolls Royce Cullinan cost Rs 6.95 crore: highest in the world

The most expensive cars on Indian roads include the Rolls Royce Phantom VIII, the Dawn, Ghost, Wraith, along with supercars like the Ferrari 812 Superfast, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and the armoured versions of the Mercedes-Maybachs. But when you look at the SUV market, none shines brighter (mostly from all the heavy chromed parts) than the Rolls Royce Cullinan.

The Rolls Royce Cullinan is the British luxury marquee’s first attempt at an SUV. The behemoth measures 5,341mm in length, 2,164mm wide and 1,835 mm tall. It weighs 2,660kgs (before you begin adding options) and holds a price tag of Rs 6.95 crore in India! Feel free to grab some tissues to wipe away those tears.

The Cullinan is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 which develops 563bhp at 5,000rpm and 850Nm of torque at just 1,600rpm. The Cullinan maxes out at a top speed of 250km/h and is equipped with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It is the first ever Rolls Royce to be equipped with a permanent all-wheel-drive system.

The name comes from the Cullinan diamond which is the largest in the world with 3100 carats. Which suits it very well because it is large, heavy, is super shiny and is valued preposterously. But the price in India is significantly higher than what one would have to pay anywhere in the world. You see, India has a weird policy to charge an import duty of over 200% on luxury cars that are imported in India. And the Cullinan due to its ample size draws a little bit more than your average supercar. The Cullinan, before being equipped with options, in India costs Rs 6.95 crores which when converted to USD roughly stands just shy of a million dollars at $994,361. However, in the UK, the Cullinan is priced around $315,000 where it's manufactured, nearly a third of its Indian price tag. In the US where there are low import duties, it costs around $345,000. In Asian countries, import taxes are high, especially in countries like Indonesia and Singapore. In the former, the Cullinan has been launched at $919,813, yet it is still eclipsed but its $994,000 price tag in India. No matter how affluent or well off one maybe, can paying three times the amount for anything be justified in a capitalist economy? I’m not so sure.