Indian govt extends vehicle documents expiry date: Late fee to be waived off amid Covid-19 crisis

MORTH has released a notification to extend of the validity of fees to renew vehicle documents till June 30 in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has released a fresh notification to the extension of validity of the documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. Under the rule, documents whose extension of validity were not granted due to the coronavirus lockdown, have been extended to June 30th.

Any Motor Vehicle document under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 that have expired from February 1, 2020, has now been made valid till June 30. The Ministry has confirmed that all enforcement authorities have been advised to treat these documents as valid till the extended date.

Additionally, the statement from the ministry mentions that many citizens have faced difficulty in paying various fees or late fees mandated under rule 32 and 81 of CMVR 1989. This has been a result of the lockdown and closure of Government Transport Offices. Some citizens have made the payment, the processes may not have been completed for the same reason. While some have also been facing difficulty in depositing the fees due to the closure of RTOs.

To help these citizens who may have been affected due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and lockdown, MORTH has issued a statutory order that all fees paid on or after February 1, 2020, for all activities including renewal that are waiting to be processed, the fees paid shall be considered as valid payment. Additionally, any fee payment that has is due and delayed from February 1, 2020, till the period of the lockdown, these transactions will not draw late fees till July 31, 2020.

