Indian Government add fast chargers and 10 new EVs to parliament fleet

As the government is pushing its agenda to promote electric mobility in India, it is taking all measures to adopt the mode of transport. Energy Efficiency Services Limited (ESSL) has installed AC and DC, three fast chargers and four slow chargers for electric vehicles at the Parliament House for the vehicles supplied to the government. Snehlata Shrivastava- Secretary General of Lok Sabha, the presence of senior officials from ESSL, has inaugurated the charging stations and flagged off a fleet of 10 electric vehicles which consist of Mahindra eVerito and Tata Tigor EV models.

Enabling Indian government’s e-mobility vision @SnehlataShriva2, Secretary-General of Lok Sabha flagged off 10 #EVs at the Parliament. Creating a robust supporting infrastructure, 4 slow & 3 fast chargers have been installed in the premises pic.twitter.com/qf5Laxu91t — EESL India (@EESL_India) May 2, 2019

As per the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles II (FAME II) scheme, EESL has been tasked to establish a network of fast chargers in the country in a phased manner, beginning from metropolitan cities. In addition to supplying government offices with EVs and chargers, EESL will be setting up charging stations in public parking spaces, shopping malls and petrol pumps for private owners.

The FAME II has been given a total allocation of Rs 10,000 crore in February. The allocation is to be channelized to fast track the development of EV infrastructure with a majority of it will contribute towards setting up fast-charging stations. 2,700 charging stations have been proposed to be set up in major metro cities and across other smart cities and tier 2 cities. The government has set a target of having an infrastructure that offers at least one charging station within a 3 square kilometre range and a station at every 25 km distances on either side of major highways that connect major cities.