Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s car collection — Range Rovers to BMWs

Shikhar Dhawan takes delivery of a new Range Rover Autobiography, making it the most expensive vehicle in his car collection.

It is not new for Indian Cricketers to own unique cars, and we have seen Dhoni’s automobile collection, KL Rahul’s cars, and Sachin Tendulkar’s garage. The latest to make headlines is Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who took delivery of a Range Rover Autobiography, a luxury SUV with a price tag of Rs 4 crore.

The Range Rover Autobiography is luxury on wheels, as it is wrapped in leather. The SUV gets a 13.1-inch infotainment system, and 24-way power-adjustable seats with heating, cooling, and massage functions. Powering the SUV is a choice of engines that include 3.0-litre petrol, 3.0-litre diesel, and the range-topping 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8. All engine choices are paired to a 48-V mild hybrid motor.

The Autobiography is every bit a Land Rover as it does get the carmaker’s Terrain Response 2 system with eight terrain selection modes, capable of taking the luxury SUV off-road. Impressive.

However, the Range Rover Autobiography is not the only Land Rover in Dhawan’s collection, as he also owns a Range Rover Velar, which costs Rs 89.41 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The Velar is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol or a 2.0-litre diesel engine, both mated to a torque converter automatic gearbox.

The third SUV in Dhawan’s car collection is a Mercedes-Benz GLS, the flagship SUV range from the German carmaker. Priced at Rs 1.29 crore ex-showroom, the GLS is the S-Class on stilts. It is unclear as to which version of the GLS Dhawan owns.

Staying with the Germans, the next car in Dhawan’s car collection is a BMW M8 which carries a Rs.2.44 crore price tag, ex-showroom. The BMW M8 is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 capable of 591bhp and 750Nm of torque. The car is limited to a top speed of 155mph (249kmph) and can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 3 seconds.