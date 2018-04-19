Hardik Pandya indulges in an Audi A6: All that’s special on this Rs 65 lakh luxury saloon!

Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya has recently taken the delivery of a brand new Audi A6 luxury sedan. Hardik already has a Range Rover Vogue SUV in is his garage and this is not where his association and fascination with cars come to an end. A few months back, the cricketer gifted a brand new Jeep Compass to his father as a token of thankfulness. Coming back to Hardik's new Audi A6, the cricketer received the new Audi A6 on the occasion of taking home the breakthrough performance award at the Indian Sport Honours. The key of the Audi A6 was handed over to Hardik Pandya by none other than Rahil Ansari, who is the head of Audi India. In case you wish to buy a new Audi A6, the car will set you back by Rs 64.5 lakh (on-road, Delhi).

The Audi A6 is one of the best selling models by the company in India and the 35TDI is one of the highest sold variants here. Powering the said trim is a 2-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. The motor comes mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission system and it is good for shedding out a maximum power output of 190 bhp along with a peak torque of 400 Nm.

As far as features go, the Audi A6 gets the company's patented matrix LED headlamps, three-zone automatic climate control system and electrically adjustable seats that come wrapped in leather. In order to offer an uncompromised comfort to the customers, the Audi A6 gets adaptive air suspension. In terms of safety as well, the Audi A6 has been assisted with features like eight airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution) and ESP (Electronic Stability Program). Furthermore, the car also gets reverse parking sensors and camera along with a traction control system. The Audi A6 luxury saloon challenges the likes of the Mercedes Benz E-Class and the BMW 5-series.