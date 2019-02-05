Indian car market fails to grow in January 2019: Honda gains sharply, Tata Motors down 11%

The Indian car market has recently recorded a very stagnant growth in the first month of the year 2019, as many of the major automakers have tumbled just below 1% growth figures. As expected, last calendar month of any year always records sluggish growth figures but this effect has rather stayed for a longer duration during this fiscal year. Read on to know the detailed report on how Indian auto brands have performed in terms of January 2019 sales.

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA

India’s leading passenger vehicle maker, Maruti recorded a mere 0.2 per cent growth in the month of January 2019 after selling a total of 1,38,440 units in the Indian domestic market last month. The combined sales of its small cars, Alto and WagonR, stood at 33,408 units when compared to 33,316 units in the corresponding month of 2018. The company recently reintroduced the new WagonR in the Indian market in a hope to rope in more customers to boost up its sales again.

Talking about the sales of the compact cars such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and the Dzire, the numbers took a dip close to 3.5 per cent as the company sold a combined number of 65,523 units, compared to 67,868 units in the same month of 2018. If that was not all, its mid-sized sedan, Ciaz recorded a major downfall as its sales lowered by 42 per cent for the month of January 2019. While the Omni and the Eeco recorded a 23.6 per cent growth after the company managed to sell 15,145 units last month.

HYUNDAI MOTOR INDIA

India’s second most selling car company, Hyundai recorded 0.64 per cent growth last month after selling 45,803 units last month, compared to 45,508 units in January 2018. The company also came up with the all-new Santro in the Indian market recently, but that aside, the brand is receiving a better response on its other products such as Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta when compared to the new tall boy offering which was once a highly famous family car in India.

MAHINDRA

After Maruti and Hyundai, the homegrown utility vehicle major Mahindra too has recorded a flat growth of 0.79% for the last month after selling 23,872 when compared to 23,686units in January 2018. Commenting on the manufacturer's performance, Rajan Wadhera, president, Automotive Sector, Mahindra, said, “The first month of the new calendar year continues to be on an overall growth path. There is buoyancy in rural growth, commodity costs are levelling, fuel prices are coming down and we see improvement in Forex movement, which in turn will drive positive customer sentiment. Having successfully established the Marazzo and Alturas brands and with the upcoming launch of our new compact SUV, the XUV300, we are positive on our outlook”.

TATA MOTORS

The company recorded a direct 11 per cent fall last month as it sold 17,826 units compared to 20,005 units in the same month of 2018. The overall domestic sales for the period of April 2018 to January 2019 stood at 1,74,223 units which is 17 per cent more compared to the 1,49,284 units sold in the same period of the previous year. Also, the newly launched Harrier SUV has received a tremendous response and is being generously received by the Indian car audience.

According to Mayank Pareek, president, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, “January 2019 has been a rather sluggish period for the entire auto industry and has resulted in muted consumer sentiment. Having said that, we are positive to bounce back in the months to come on the back of our new-generation products. This month has witnessed our UV segment grow by 3 percent. With the ramp-up in the Harrier's production we are expecting to continue this momentum. The Harrier has been very well received by our consumers. We will continue to strive towards driving volumes and increasing our market share as part of our ongoing turnaround journey.”

HONDA CARS INDIA

The only car maker in India to show a constructive growth for the month of January 2019 is Honda which has grown by 23 per cent after selling 18,261 units last month when compared to 14,838 units in the same month last year. Commenting on the results, Rajesh Goel, senior vice-president and director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India, said, “Honda Cars India’s sales efforts, backed by excellent support from dealers, helped us achieve the sales growth of 23 per cent in January. Responding to the tepid market situation with extensive marketing efforts including on-ground activations focusing on Tier II and Tier III markets drove sales of all Honda models in the month.”