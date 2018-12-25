Indian Automotive Technology and Innovation Awards 2018: All the winners for the best Auto Tech in India!

IATIA 2018: The fifth edition of the Indian Automotive Technology and Innovation Awards (IATIA) 2018 was concluded late last week on the 21st of December 2018. The Awards are part of a yearly initiative by Auto Tech Review, with Express Drives joining in as Jury Partners for the event. The IATIA is a unique initiative considering that it is the only awards of its kinds that awards engineering and technological developments, major improvements in engineering processes, as well as significant technology upgrades. Where most of the other awards programmes in the country award the cumulative product the IATIA takes a more holistic approach by awarding individual parts for their technological advancements and unique characteristics.

The fifth edition included a few new categories from Performance engine of the year to Electric powertrain of the year that went to a very special electric scooter launched in India this year. Here’s the full list of this year's awardees.

Performance Engine of the year-Volume segment: Tata Motors for Tigor JTP

Transmission of the year AMT - Hyundai Santro

Automatic transmission of the year Volume segment - Honda Amaze CVT

Transmission of the year Automatic - BMW 630 GT

Transmission of the year Manual - Ford Freestyle

Transmission of the year - New Entrant - 6 speed AT Ford EcoSport

Transmission of the year premium segment- Volvo XC40

Engine of the year 2 wheelers under 150 cc - TVS Ntorq 125

Engine of the year Motorcycle under 150 cc - Honda CD Dream 110

Engine ranging between 150 to 300 cc - Yamaha R15 V3

Engine above 300 cc - Triumph Tiger 1200

Electric powertrain of the year - Ather Energy

Engine of the year Four wheelers - sub 1 litre - Volkswagen Ameo 1.0 litre

Engine of the year 1 litre to 1.5 litre -Toyota Yaris

Engine of the year 1.5 litre to 2 litre - BMW 630i GT

Engine of the year Performance engine of the year premium segment - BMW X3

Engine of the year New entrant of the year- Volvo XC40

Engine of the year Volume segment: Technology showcase - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Engine of the year Premium segment: Technology showcase - Mercedes-Benz C 220d