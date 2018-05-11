Indian Army’s new Force Motors Light Strike Vehicles: On road tech refined to hit enemies swift and hard

Indian automaker, Force Motors has been awarded an order by the Indian army to supply Light Strike Vehicles (LSV). These new vehicles being supplied to the Indian army will be completely built by Force Motors R&D team. The company has developed the LCV customised for military activities and further assures speed and reliability. The vehicles will join the Indian army fleet soon and will consist of engines and transmissions made by Force Motors. Media reports further say that these vehicles can be customised as per the demands and applications required by the Indian Armed Forces. Force Motors has been testing these vehicles for over two years now and claims to have tested them in tough terrains Himalaya to the scorching heat of Rajasthan.

Force Motors statement added, "We are very happy that the Indian Army has reposed trust in the fully indigenous Light Strike Vehicle developed by our research and development team. This is a small but significant step in creating fully indigenous specialist vehicles for the Armed Forces - a truly 'Make in India' initiative."

Force Motors says that these new vehicles have been designed to perform on extreme terrain and are easy to manoeuvre at high speeds providing good stability. It also features 4x4 configurations along with differential locks on all wheels borrowed from the Force Gurkha. The new vehicles joining Indian Army also has the provision to mount machine guns and a rocket launcher and can be easily airlifted.

In the past, Force Motors has supplied Indian Armed Forces with engines for the 155mm Howitzer Guns. Autocar India further says that the company is also working on trials to develop engines for new generation Dhanush Gun. Force Traveller and Force Trax range of vehicles have already been deployed and has been serving the Indian Army for a long time.