Indian Army launches fleet of Mahindra e-Verito EVs in collaboration with EESL for its officials in New Delhi

The Indian Army in line with government policies on environmental protection has launched a new initiative that now includes electric cars in the fleet for its officials in New Delhi. The initiative has been kicked off in collaboration with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) - a Joint Venture of Central PSUs under Ministry of Power. The plan to introduce electric vehicles for Army officials in Delhi was decided upon on World Environment Day and launched on 1 August 2019. The first batch of the Mahindra e-Verito cars was flagged off by QMG, Lt Gen Gopal R. The Army plans to operate the first batch of 10 EVs as a pilot project and develop further on this initiative and increase the number of EVs in Delhi to ensure economy, efficiency and minimal emissions.

Indian Army has a large number of Territorial Army Battalions (ECO) which have done yeoman services in environmental protection initiatives such as forestation. Army units posted in remote and ecologically sensitive areas from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari have been carrying out various activities in close coordination with the local populace to conserve the ecological balance and protect the environment.

Governments across the world are investing a lot of resources in combating air pollution, which has been a major challenge in Delhi as well. Electric vehicle technology has proved to be a viable alternative for reducing carbon emission footprint.

Indian car manufacturers like Mahindra and Tata Motors have taken a lead in R&D and manufacturing of electric cars and the EESL has been the main facilitator in providing these vehicles to various government agencies. Army’s initiative in encouraging these electric vehicles will go a long way in the further development of this technology and its adoption for the general public in the near future.