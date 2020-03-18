Indian Army canteens to sell Harley-Davidson bikes: Here’s more

The Indian armed forces can now buy a Harley-Davidson Street at Army Canteen at special prices.

By:Updated: March 18, 2020 4:38:34 PM

Harley-Davidson has announced that it will retail its Street range through the  Indian Army canteen. Indian armed force personnel, ex-servicemen and their dependents in India will be able to purchase both motorcycles at special prices through the Canteen Store Departments (CSD) across the country. Harley-Davidson India stated that through the Initiative, the brand hopes that it will make their models more accessible to servicemen who have long dreamed of owning a Harley.

Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director – Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson, said, “Harley-Davidson shares a long-term alliance with the armed forces across the globe. With both Street motorcycles being included in the inventory at CSD in India, we look forward to providing more access to members of the armed forces and seeing more members of the forces fulfil their desire to own a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.”

The two Harley-Davidson models that will be retailed through the Indian Army CSD will be the Street 750 and Street Rod models. Both models are powered by BS6 compliant 750cc, liquid-cooled, Revolution X V-Twin engine that develops 60Nm of torque. The Street 750 is offered in five colour options and has a seat height of 720mm with a weight of 223kgs. The Street Rod on the other hand is slightly different. The Street Rod is 6kgs heavier, has a seat height of 765mm and offered in four colour options. The Street 750 has a street value of Rs 5.34 lakh while the Street Rod is priced at Rs 6.55 lakh. Now, the members of the Indian Army will be able to purchase the two models at special prices. These are Rs 4,60,332 for the Street 750 and Rs 5,65,606 for the Street Rod (ex-showroom – applicable as per CSD).

Harley-Davidson completed 10 years of operations in India recently, to become the first premium motorcycle manufacturer to do so. Since 2009, Harley-Davidson has sold more than 25,000 units with the Street 750 being the most popular model for the brand. Harley-Davidson has always had special relationship with the armed forces. In India, the American motorcycle manufacturer launched its special Armed Forces H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) that is dedicated to the Indian armed forces. this H.O.G. includes serving and veteran members from all departments of the forces.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Shah Rukh Khan is India's first 2020 Hyundai Creta owner: Check Images

Shah Rukh Khan is India's first 2020 Hyundai Creta owner: Check Images

Indian Army canteens to sell Harley-Davidson bikes: Here's more

Indian Army canteens to sell Harley-Davidson bikes: Here's more

Last chance to buy BS4 discounted cars: Tata Nexon, Renault Kwid selling for Rs 1 lakh less

Last chance to buy BS4 discounted cars: Tata Nexon, Renault Kwid selling for Rs 1 lakh less

Coronavirus worries? Taking this bike taxi could keep you safer

Coronavirus worries? Taking this bike taxi could keep you safer

Home due to Coronavirus? Best car/racing series to watch on Netflix & Amazon Prime

Home due to Coronavirus? Best car/racing series to watch on Netflix & Amazon Prime

Compact SUV battle: Volkswagen T-Roc takes on Harrier, Hector, Compass

Compact SUV battle: Volkswagen T-Roc takes on Harrier, Hector, Compass

Volkswagen T-Roc launched in India: Jeep Compass rival offers good value-for-money

Volkswagen T-Roc launched in India: Jeep Compass rival offers good value-for-money

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS teased: India launch on 25 March

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS teased: India launch on 25 March

All-New 2021 Hyundai Elantra unveiled: India launch expected in 2021

All-New 2021 Hyundai Elantra unveiled: India launch expected in 2021

Hyundai Xcent automatic discontinued: Grand i10, Elite i20 lose diesel engines

Hyundai Xcent automatic discontinued: Grand i10, Elite i20 lose diesel engines

Continental develops world's first 3D digital instrument cluster: How it works

Continental develops world's first 3D digital instrument cluster: How it works

FADA approaches Supreme Court again for BS4 sale extension as Coronavirus slows retail

FADA approaches Supreme Court again for BS4 sale extension as Coronavirus slows retail

Mahindra XUV500 BS6 to be powered by an updated 2.2-litre diesel engine

Mahindra XUV500 BS6 to be powered by an updated 2.2-litre diesel engine

Volkswagen T-Roc launch tomorrow: 500+ bookings for the feature packed, fully imported SUV

Volkswagen T-Roc launch tomorrow: 500+ bookings for the feature packed, fully imported SUV

Suzuki Baleno Cross unveiled: Why Maruti doesn't need to launch it in India

Suzuki Baleno Cross unveiled: Why Maruti doesn't need to launch it in India

Ducati Multistrada V4, an ADV with hyper bike performance!

Ducati Multistrada V4, an ADV with hyper bike performance!

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 pricier than Creta, Hector but worth the money? Variants explained

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 pricier than Creta, Hector but worth the money? Variants explained

TVS Ntorq BS6 launched with fuel injection: Price hike over BS4 variants explained!

TVS Ntorq BS6 launched with fuel injection: Price hike over BS4 variants explained!

2020 Isle of Man TT cancelled due to Coronavirus pandemic

2020 Isle of Man TT cancelled due to Coronavirus pandemic

Maruti Suzuki Eeco CNG BS6 launched: Still the most affordable van in India

Maruti Suzuki Eeco CNG BS6 launched: Still the most affordable van in India