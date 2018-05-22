Indian Army all set to drive in these new Tata Safari Stormes’: What makes these Safari’s special!



We had reported earlier that Tata Motors had been awarded a contract to supply 3000 specially built units of the Safari Storme. Recently emerging pictures on social media indicate that the Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army suggest that deliveries have begun. The images as on this page show a trailer loaded with strategically placed olive green Tata Safari Stormes that seems to be on its way to deliver the cars

The Tata Safari Storme will gradually replace the Indian Armies existing fleet of Maruti Suzuki Gypsies. The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy’ was selected for having a small footprint and their petrol engines were much quieter than the diesel’ of on sale in the 90s. Making them the apt choice for reconnaissance. The new Safari is, however, a revelation in comparison to diesel of the time and is just as capable as the Gypsy. The Tata Safari storme has been given the olive green treatment to ensure that it will be better camouflaged in the field. The Safari is likely to carry out patrol duty with a mild focus on combat. Tata Motors will also be supplying an armour kit to ensure that the SUV is capable of withstanding mild ballistics and semi-automatic gunfire.

The main point of changing the car, however, is the fact that the Gypsy was too spartan for our troop who often have to spend hours in the car at the call of duty. Their new car will have power-steering and an air conditioning system as standard. The Safari will also get auxiliary lamps on the front that will ensure that it will be able to move in the dark if required. Reports on the internet also suggest that the Tata Safari for the Indian army will be retuned to produce more power from its 2.2-litre Varicor turbocharged diesel engine that produces a maximum of 154 Bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. It gets a 6-speed manual transmission and torque-on-demand transfer case.

