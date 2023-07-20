Indian Army adds new Toyota Hilux, Mahindra Scorpio Classic to its fleet: Details

The Indian Army has added new Toyota Hilux and Mahindra Scorpio Classic to its fleet. These utility vehicles are known for their toughness, durability and off-roading capabilities.

The Indian Army is updating its fleet with the induction of modern utility vehicles such as the Toyota Hilux and the Mahindra Scorpio Classic. Toyota Kirloskar Motor has delivered the first batch of the Hilux to the Northern Command of the Indian Army. Recently, Mahindra & Mahindra also bagged an order of 1,850 units of the Scorpio Classic from the armed forces.

#IndianArmy – modernizing the fleet to conquer any terrain!#LtGenAnindyaSengupta, #COS_NC received first set of Toyota Hilux – Mountain off-Road Vehicles(MRVs) from Mr. V. Wiseline Sigamani, General Manager – Strategic Business Unit (North) after rigorous testing in most… pic.twitter.com/2o0yaItPbE — NORTHERN COMMAND – INDIAN ARMY (@NorthernComd_IA) July 19, 2023

Toyota Hilux, Mahindra Scorpio Classic in Army’s fleet:

The latest addition to the Indian Army’s fleet is the Toyota Hilux Mountain Off-Road Vehicles (MRVs). The Hilux has been selected post a rigorous two-month-long selection process amongst other potential vehicles by the Army’s Technical Evaluation Committee. It was put through tests in rough terrain and extreme weather – ranging from an altitude of 13,000ft to sub-zero temperatures.

Proud to arm our Armed Forces, always.🇮🇳 ✊

The first batch of deliveries of Scorpio Classic to the Indian Army have begun. Ready to assist the true heroes across the country.#Scorpio #Mahindra #Army #ProudMoment pic.twitter.com/s4SfSLvv8a — Mahindra Scorpio (@MahindraScorpio) July 17, 2023

Talking about the Mahindra Scorpio, the Indian Army has placed an order for 3,320 units of this SUV in 2023 so far. This includes 1,470 units of the old Scorpio 4WD in January this year and 1,850 units of the Scorpio Classic in July 2023. The new Mahindra Scorpio will replace the old Maruti Gypsy of the Indian Army and even the Classic model will be available with 4WD for the armed forces.

Indian Army’s Vehicle Fleet:

The Indian Army has multiple utility vehicles in its fleet but its all-time favourite SUV remains the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy which has served the armed forces for almost two decades. Some other UVs in the Army’s portfolio include the Tata Xenon pick-ups, Mahindra Scorpio, Toyota Hilux and the mighty Tata Safari Storme (GS800) which was specially curated for the military.

