India-spec Nissan Kicks sketch images revealed: Hyundai Creta rival to launch in January 2019

Nissan India just recently announced its new strategy for India which includes the launch of new SUVs, electric vehicles in the country along with overall strengthening of the Nissan and Datsun brands. And now, the India version of the Nissan Kicks has been unveiled and an official launch will follow in January next year. Nissan Kicks is styled as per Nissan's new global design language marked by a new V-motion grille up front. The India-spec Kicks is expected to have a longer wheelbase.

Nissan says the Kicks SUV draws inspiration from the company's generations of SUVs like the Jonga, Patrol and X-Trail. In India, Nissan Kicks will share the M0 platform with Renault Duster.

Nissan Kicks will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta in India.

Nissan Kicks is already on sale in several international markets. Nissan is expected to mount the Kicks with a 110hp 1.5-litre diesel K9K engine with a six-speed manual for the diesel and a five-speed manual for the 106hp, 1.5-litre petrol variant.

A petrol-CVT variant is also expected to join the line-up. Nissan Kicks will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta and lower variants of Jeep Compass. Nissan is expected to launch it in India by early next year. We will soon be driving the new Nissan Kicks. Watch this space for a detailed review and other details.

Watch India-spec Nissan Kicks teaser video below:

Under Nissan's new strategy for the Indian market, the Japanese company is planning to expand dealer network across the country for both Nissan and Datsun brands. It aims to double the touchpoints from the current number of 270 within the next three years.

Another point on Nissan's strategy in India is to improve customer service by expanding access to Nissan’s products and services through digitisation and eCommerce.