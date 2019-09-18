India-spec MG eZS spied completely undisguised: Hyundai Kona rival coming soon

MG Motors is going to launch the eZS electric SUV in India sometime early next year. This will be the brand's second product offering in our country after the Hector. The MG eZS is already on sale in select international markets. It will arrive in India as a CKD unit. Prices of the same are expected to fall in-between Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. And hence, it will stand as a competitor to the Hyundai Kona, which at the moment, is the only long-range electric car on sale in India. Spy shots of the India-spec MG eZS SUV have surfaced on the internet courtesy Rushlane Spylane Facebook page.

The spy shots reveal that the MG eZS headed to India will be identical to its international counterpart. And hence there will be no change as far as the exterior aesthetics of the SUV are concerned. Similarly, the cabin layout of the eZS remains the same. It comes with a twin-pod instrument cluster with a small screen in-between. The cabin's colour scheme remains primarily black. However, there are silver accents in order to create a contrast. The centre console comes with a touchscreen infotainment system. With this being an electric car, the central tunnel does not get a traditional gear-select lever. In place of this is a rotary dial.

Image Credits: Rushlane Spylane/Facebook

Since the MG eZS will fall in the premium SUV segment, expect it to get all the features and creature comforts. The list is likely to include automatic LED projector headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, leather upholstery, the i-Smart connected car system among others.

The MG eZS is powered by an electric motor which is capable of producing 150 hp of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. There is a 45.6 kWh battery pack onboard which promises to offer a range of 428km according to the NEDC cycle. The range could be slightly different for the India-spec model. eZS supports fast charging with a 0-80 per cent charging time of just 30 minutes.

Image Credits: Rushlane Spylane/Facebook