India-spec Kia Seltos scores 3 stars in Global NCAP crash tests: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets 2

Global NCAP recently conducted crash tests on cars like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. Here are all the details and results!

The India-spec Kia Seltos has received 3 stars in the Global NCAP crash tests. The compact SUV was launched in the country in the month of September 2019 and was the first offering by Kia Motors for the Indian market. Right since its launch, the Kia Seltos has been setting the sales charts on fire with over 1,00,000 units sold in almost one year. The base HTE variant of the Seltos was tested during Global NCAP crash test and the offset frontal crash test was conducted at a speed of 64kmph as usual. The Kia Seltos managed to get three stars on adult occupant protection. The crash test report states that the structure and footwell area of the Seltos were borderline ‘unstable’ and the bodyshell was not capable of ‘withstanding further loadings’. Talking of the exact score, the Kia Seltos’ overall number for adult occupant protection came out to be 8.03 points out of 17. Head protection for both dummies came out to be ‘adequate’ while the neck protection came out to be ‘good’. Talking of the child occupant protection, the Seltos earned two stars and 15 points out of 49.

Similarly, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios managed to get 2 stars in the Global NCAP crash tests. Global NCAP used the base Era variant of the Grand i10 Nios for the crash test. According to the Global NCAP crash test report, the structure and footwell area of the Grand i10 Nios was rated ‘unstable’. On the other hand, the head and neck protection for adult occupants was rated as ‘good’. Talking of the chest protection, the driver was given a ‘weak’ rating whereas the front passenger managed to get an ‘adequate’ rating.

Apart from the India-spec Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Global NCAP also conducted a crash test on the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the same got zero stars. You can read about it here. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.