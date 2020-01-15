India-spec Kia Carnival variant-wise details revealed: Launch at Auto Expo 2020

Kia Motors has revealed the details and specifications of Carnival for the Indian market. The luxury MPV will be launched in India at the 2020 Auto Expo next month. The Carnival will be launched in three trims namely Premium, Prestige and Limousine and these will get multiple seating configurations of 7, 8 and 9. There will be two 7 seater options, the regular has 4 captain seats along with 3 sinking seats and on the other hand, the 7 VIP has the option of second-row VIP seat. Similarly, the 8 seater has 4 captain seats and 3 sinking seats while the 9 seater version will have 6 Captain and 3 sinking seats. In terms of features, the Kia Carnival will get an electric sunroof, VIP Seats with 10.1” Dual Touchscreen Rear Seat Entertainment System, One-Touch Power Sliding Door and Smart Power Tailgate and many more.

Upfront, the Kia Carnival gets the company's signature ‘tiger-nose’ grille along with wrap-around LED Projection headlamps with LED DRLs. The MPV will also come with UVO that gets 37 smart features and these will be offered for free for the first 3 years. Some of the UVO Smart features can be accessed through smart watch with the help of which you can remotely start-stop the engine, set AC Control and Smart Pure Air control. Not only this, you can also operate horn, light, do door lock/unlock and see the vehicle status. It also shows the tyre pressure along with the fuel level status. The cabin of the Carnival will get a 10.1” Dual Touchscreen Rear Seat entertainment system comprising 10.1”monitors, and 8 speakers Harman Kardon Premium Sound system. Smart air purifiers will also be offered with the Carnival.

Now speaking of powertrain, the Carnival will draw power from a 2199cc four-cylinder common rail direct injection VGT diesel BS6 compliant engine that develops 200 hp at 3,800 rpm and 440Nm of torque between 1500~2750 rpm. Transmission is an 8-speed Sportsmatic unit. Other notable features include Tri-zone Auto AC, Electronic Parking Brake, Auto Defog windscreen, Smart Cruise Control, front and Rear parking sensors, tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment, auto-dimming rear-view mirror and more.

Now, talking of the individual trims, first up is the base Premium Trim that will get features such as touchscreen Audio with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, 4 Speakers and 2 Tweeters and Steering Audio Controls. It will also get Rear View Camera, 3.5” Cluster LCD Panel, Cruise Control, Smart Key with Push Start/Stop Button, Tilt and Telescopic Steering and many more. The Premium trim will be available in 7-seater and 8-seater variants.

Now comes the Prestige Trim that will get chrome inserts upfront in the grille, LED Projection Headlamps with LED Position Lamps, Ice Cube Shape LED Fog Lamps, LED Rear Combination Lamps, Roof Rails, Chrome Surround on the window, Smart Power Tailgate, UV Cut front door glass and also on the windshield. Not only this, you also get a 220V Laptop Charger and USB Charger. The Prestige trim will also come with dual panel electric Sunroof with all Interior LED lights, Sunshade Curtains, Electric Folding Outside mirror, Chrome inside Door handles, Pop up sinking seats, sliding seats and more. The Prestige trim will be available in 7 seater and 9 (6 captain + 3 sinking) seating options.

Last is the top-of-the-line Limousine Trim that will include all the features available in the Premium and Prestige trims. Limousine trim will come as a 7-seater option and will get 2nd Row Luxury VIP Seats with Leg Support, Premium Nappa Leather Seat Upholstery, Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, Premium Wood Garnish, R18”Alloy Wheels along with High Line Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. The Limousine trim will also come with touchscreen Audio with In-built Navigation and UVO Connected Car along with Harman/Kardon Premium 8 Speaker Sound System and 10.1” Dual Touchscreen Rear Seat Entertainment System. The said trim also gets Smart Pure Air Purifier with perfume diffuser, Electronic Parking Brake, 10-way Power Driver Seat, Driver Seat Ventilation, Front Console Wireless Smartphone Charger and Auto Antiglare inside the Rear View Mirror along with UVO Controls and Smartwatch connectivity.