India pips China to become Skoda’s third biggest market in H1 2022

Czech carmaker Skoda Auto is finally seeing improved traction in the Indian market. The carmaker after much of struggle, is finally reaping the benefits of introducing new models such as the Kushaq compact SUV, Slavia sedan and the Kodiaq SUV. The first two models are driving sales for the carmaker in India.

In fact, according to the company sales numbers, India has pipped China to become the third largest market (in volume terms) in the first half of 2022. Germany with 63,454 units, Czech Republic with 35,469 units, followed by India with 25,948 units were Skoda’s top three markets globally. China and UK came at fourth and fifth with 24,700 units and 22,888 units respectively.

However, the current conflict has impacted demand Russia and Ukraine, which traditionally have been important markets for Skoda. In fact, in 2021 Russia was the second largest market with over 90,000 units sold by the company.

It was in 2018 that Volkswagen Group announced its intent to invest a billion euro (Rs 8,024 crore) in the country as part of its India 2.0 project led by Skoda. The idea was to regain lost grounds in one of the highly competitive but promising market.

For July 2022, Skoda India sold 4,447 units, which was 44 percent higher compared to last July.

In a statement issued earlier this month, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India had said, “The Kodiaq SUV has already sold out soon after its launch in January. We intend on keeping up this energy and shall very soon record 2022 as the Biggest Year yet for us in our 2-decade legacy in India.”

At present, Skoda India has more than 205 touchpoints across the country and aims to expand it to 250 touchpoints by end of 2022.