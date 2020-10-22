India-made Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe launch on Nov 3: Cost down by this much

Mercedes-AMG models are now being manufactured in India. Mercedes-Benz India will launch the first-ever AMG GLC 43 Coupe on November 3. It will become the first German luxury performance car to be made on India soil.

By:October 22, 2020 3:17 PM

Mercedes-Benz is clearly betting big on India. Not just for entry-level affordable models. In fact, their plans are far from it. For the first time, a German automaker is assembling a performance model in India. Mercedes-Benz India has announced that the first Indian manufactured Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe has already rolled off the production line. Additionally, it has now been confirmed that the vehicle will be launched in India on November 3. Earlier this week, the German automaker announced the first unit of the Indian made GLC 43 AMG had rolled off the assembly line in Chakan, Pune. Bringing the performance models to be assembled in India will allow Mercedes-Benz to price these vehicles more competitively.

Mercedes-Benz India claims that if the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is brought in through the directly import CBU route, the vehicle would cost around Rs 1 crore. Bringing the model’s assembly to Indian soil means that the AMG GLC 43 Coupe can be priced around Rs 80 lakh as claimed by Mercedes-Benz India.

Mercedes-AMG is the performance division of the brand responsible for making fast versions of the regular models. In addition to the range of the AMG GT models. These models range from monikers like the ’45’, ’63’ and the GT models follow the traditional “one-man, one-engine” manufacturing philosophy in Affalterbach, Germany. The other monikers like the ’35’, ’43’, and ’53’ do not follow the same philosophy. These models are essentially designed to bridge the gap between the model range and offer a little more performance without breaking the bank for the customers. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is just that.

The GLC 43 Coupe is powered by a 3.0-litre bi-turbo V6 engine. It produces 385hp and 521Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and can accelerate from 0-100kph in 4.9 seconds. The vehicle is limited to a top speed of 250kph. Although Mercedes-Benz says that the GLC 43 Coupe will be priced around Rs 80 lakh, the official number will be announced on November 3.

