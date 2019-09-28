India-made Ford Figo gets 4-star rating from Latin NCAP

The Latin NCAP (new car assessment programme) has awarded a 4-star safety rating to the India-made Ford Figo for adult occupancy as well as child occupancy. The vehicle, which is on sale in the Latin American market, primarily Mexico, is manufactured by the American brand at its plant in Sanand, Gujarat, alongside the India-specific Aspire sedan.

India-made cars are usually tested by the global NCAP, an internationally-renowned safety accreditation body, which promotes vehicle crash-tests in emerging markets like India. Over the last few years, global NCAP has released the results models like the Renault Lodgy, Maruti Suzuki’s Swift, Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra Marazzo.

While Lodgy and Swift failed the tests, the others passed. Nexon was the first Made-in-India model to clear the test with the highest score of five star, while Mahindra’s Marazzo and Maruti’s Brezza achieved four-star rating

Ford’s Figo, which was updated last year, comes with standard four airbags and standard electronic stability control.

As per the test report, these safety features offered good to adequate protection for the front occupants, with marginal protection for the driver’s chest. A side-impact collision revealed good levels of protection for all areas, except the chest.

Both child dummies were installed with isofix child restraint systems using the top tether for the three years old dummy and support leg for the 18-months-old dummy, showing good protection levels. This result, however, was not valid for the similarly looking Ford Ka made in Brazil in any of its versions, the Latin NCAP said.

Ricardo Morales Rubio, Latin NCAP chairman, said that the results show most relevant regional markets are aligning and offering more and more safer vehicles.

“Manufacturers such as Ford are committed to offering vehicles that have better levels of safety and equipment than those required by local regulations and strive for this information to reach consumers,” Rubio said.

Ford India makes Figo, Figo Aspire, Freestyle out of its Sanand plant in Gujarat. Figo, which was introduced in India a few years ago, has been the flagship product of Ford India for sometime now. It has undergone facelifts over the years and even it leads on the company's export front.

As per the SIAM data, Ford India made 45,398 units of Ford Figo, Aspire, Freestyle for the period of April-August 2019. Within this, the exports were much higher than the domestic sales at 29,043 units compared to 16,893 units in the domestic market.