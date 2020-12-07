India gets first-ever 100 Octane petrol: Indian Oil Corporation launches XP100 in 10 cities

Indian Oil Corporation plans to roll out XP100 premium grade petrol in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Kolkata in the second phase.

By:December 7, 2020 11:40 AM
indian oil xp100, 100 octane petrolIndian Oil COCO Jungpura

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) recently launched the nation’s first 100 Octane petrol, helping India join a select league of nations globally that have such superior quality fuel. Launching the fuel, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said XP100 premium petrol will initially be available at select outlets of IOC in 10 cities — Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Agra, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad. The fuel costs Rs 160 per litre in Delhi.

In Delhi/NCR, the fuel has been launched at five IOC fuel stations, including Indian Oil COCO Jungpura. The fuel will be supplied from IOC’s Mathura refinery in Uttar Pradesh to select petrol pumps.

Octane ratings are measures of fuel refinement that helps with improved combustion and avoid engine knocking, which occurs when fuel is prematurely ignited in the cylinder, which degrades efficiency and can cause damage to the engine in the long run. The higher the octane number, the more resistant the petrol mixture is to knock.

Worldwide, 100 Octane petrol has a niche market for luxury vehicles that demand high performance and is available only in six countries of USA, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Israel.

Pradhan said Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) had recently launched Octane 99 and now IOC has come to the market with XP100.

Also read: Britain to ban sale of new petrol cars by 2030: Where do India, China & others stand in EV adoption

“This is a testimony to India’s technological prowess and manufacturing it within our refineries is a shining example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India),” he said.

Previously, the nation leapfrogged from BS-IV (Euro-IV) emission compliant fuel to BS-VI from April 1 this year.

“This was done by upgrading refineries at an investment of Rs 30,000 crore. And today we are joining the elite group with XP100,” he said.

IOC plans to roll out XP100 premium grade petrol in the second phase in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Kolkata.

