India’s first all-electric sub-compact SUV Tata Nexon EV to break cover on December 17th!

India's first all-electric subcompact SUV, the Tata Nexon EV is confirmed to be unveiled in India on December 17th this year. The subsequent launch of the same was earlier scheduled to take place during January 2020. However, it seems that now it has been postponed by a couple of months and could take place during the Auto Expo set to be held in the month of February next year. The Tata Nexon EV has been teased by the homegrown automaker several times in the recent past. This electric sub-compact SUV has been part of a pre-launch expedition, in which star couple Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, take the vehicle from Manali to Leh, explaining various features of the same.

The Tata Nexon EV will be based on the automaker's all-new Ziptron platform. This platform is going to underpin all the future all-electric models from the brand. Though the carmaker hasn't revealed any specific details related to the Nexon EV, it has stated that the same will offer a range of close to 300 km on a single charge. Not only this, but it will support standard home charging as well as fast-charging. Tata Motors has revealed that the prices of the Nexon EV are expected to fall in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). The company will be offering an 8-year warranty on the battery as well as the electric motor of the Nexon EV.

In terms of design, the electric counterpart of the Nexon will resemble its ICE derivative. That said, there will be minor changes such as a revised headlamp, front grille along with a few changes inside the vehicle as well. When launched, the Tata Nexon EV will be a standalone product. However, it will be joined by the electric derivative of the Mahindra XUV300 which is expected to offer similar levels of range and power specs and is likely to fall in a similar price bracket as the Tata.

Apart from the Nexon EV, Tata Motors has two more all-electric vehicles lines up for the Indian market. The list includes and all-electric derivative of the Altroz hatchback. In addition to this, there will be another mass-marker EV followed by the same.