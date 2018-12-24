India could beat the world in the race for electric vehicles! Here’s how

For Climate Change Crusaders, 2018 hasn’t particularly been a strong year. The US, one of the most fossil dependent nations on the planet, have turned back on the commitments they made for climate control, Chinese emissions too despite the strong drive for electric vehicles shot up in the light of large-scale construction, driving cumulative global emissions up for the first time in the last seven years. Yet among all of this has emerged an unlikely champion of the environment in the form of India. That for once has shown that they are not messing around when it comes to electric vehicles.

Last week, we carried a story with details of a draft policy for electric vehicles that could very well form the sub-strata of the revamped FAME 2 scheme. This, however, is not the first move by the government toward electric vehicles making their way into the market. This journey all started with the MoRTH minister's infamous declaration that India would be 100% electric by 2030, and those not in compliance would be bulldozed. While he did later roll back on this setting a more realistic 30% target for all vehicles manufactured in India. While this is still ambitious, if the government plays its cards right, it could be more than achievable.

Especially in the light of this new draft policy that is lucid, cleverly crafted and shows that even an ambitious policy can be brought into effect if the carrot is attractive enough. The focus on the ecosystem that is paramount to the success of Electric Vehicle, and chief excuse among automakers for not bringing EVs to the forefront.

Why you might ask? Well for one is the opportunity that is being presented. That allows almost anyone to getting into the charging station bussiness without the requirement of a license. Its a loophole that has been left there by design, and increases the chances for people joining in the bussiness. Even shopkeepers and cafes could monetize their parking areas by allowing for charging stations outside their shops. Not only would it mean some more money on the side, customers are then obliged to come in to their store and shop while they wait. In skeletal stage the plans include amost excessive technical requirements for electric vehicles. These are likely to be ironed out in due time.



Climate change is real, we live it everyday. Sometimes it may seem like serving ones own interests may in a selfish world is the best way forward, but to change any paradigm -- good or bad -- requires an upheavel. Its not easy, but the governments in India, both at a state and central level seem to be on the right track. It will difficult and jobs will be lost, but just the way that the technological revolution started with tough times, the same will be the case here, eventually it will also provide more than enough opportunities for everyone. If India plays its cards right it could well be the poster boy for the rest of the world.



