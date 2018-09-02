India-bound VW T-Cross SUV revealed: What to expect from VWs Hyundai Creta Rival!

Volkswagen has officially released a teaser sketch of their upcoming T-Cross SUV, the sketch is the first image of the T-Cross’ interior that we have seen thus far and give us a fair idea to expect once the T-Cross makes it to India. Volkswagen has been testing the T-Cross on a global scale and although earlier reports had indicated that the T-Cross will first make it India with a VW badge on the bonnet, it is likely that it will first come to India with a Skoda Auto suit on. This, especially considering VW recent announcement where the VW brand is to be replaced by Skoda as the groups spearhead in India. This means that we are likely to see a Skoda derivative of most VW cars before we see them with the Volkswagen badge on the bonnet.

Perhaps, the most important revelation of these sketches indicates that the T-Cross SUV will share the dashboard architecture and centre console design with the latest generation of Polo and Virtus sedan. Although neither the latest gen hatch nor the sedan is presently on sale in India. The dashboard reflects a new minimalist design with a large 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that holds most of the attention at the centre. It is also likely that the modular design of the dashboard will give rise an optional customisation package that allows buyers to colour-coded bits for the dashboard and centre console. The T-Cross will also get a large 10.25-inch display (think Audi Q5) to replace the traditional gauges and metre in the top of the line variants.

Now, there will be two versions of the T-Cross on sale in the global market, the Euro-spec model will be slightly longer and more upright in terms of body structure than the version reserved for emerging markets such as India, South America and China. The India-bound T-Cross will feature longer rear doors and more SUV-like rear styling as opposed to the sloping, cross-over design of the European SUV. The SUV is likely to be based around VWs MQB A0 platform. However, the T-Cross launch will be preceded by a Skoda SUV based on the same platform. Although it is likely that it will the Skoda SUV will have its own design identity more along the lines of the Vision X SUV showcased last year. Both SUVs will be powered a 1-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine which is likely to churn out 115hp. Once launch the SUV will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta Tata Harrier and the Nissan Kicks, all of which will be on sale by 2020.