India-bound Volkswagen T-Roc gets R Performance model: 300 hp with 0-100 in 4.9 seconds

Volkswagen UK has unveiled the R Performance model of its compact SUV T-Roc. The T-Roc R is the first SUV in the German automaker's portfolio to be spruced-up by its R Performance division after the Touareg R50 back in 2008. The Volkswagen T-Roc R is powered by a 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine which is capable of churning out 300 hp of power along with 400 Nm of peak torque. The top-speed of this 'hot-SUV' is 250 kmph. And it can do o-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds. This engine is paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

The Volkswagen T-Roc R comes with the automaker's 4MOTION four-wheel-drive system. Available as an optional extra is Volkswagen's Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive suspension system. Also, the R version comes with exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels in comparison to the standard T-Roc which makes do with 18-inch wheels. Also on offer are multiple driving modes which change the characteristics of the SUV.

The Volkswagen T-Roc R is going to be offered in a number of colour options. These include namely Energetic Orange, Turmeric Yellow, White Silver, Indium Grey, Deep Black, Pure White and Flash Red in addition to the R-exclusive Lapiz Blue colour scheme. To further accentuate the exclusivity of the R model, it will be offered with blacked-out roof, exterior mirrors as well as the A-pillar.

The standard Volkswagen T-Roc, which is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, churning out 190 hp of power, is one of the vehicles which is in consideration to be launched in our country under the German automaker's India 2.0 strategy. This will precede the launch of the smaller and locally produce T-Cross. Initially, the T-Roc will be brought to India as a CBU, benefitting from the Central Government's scheme which allows 2,500 units to be imported to the country without the need of homologation. However, this will make the prices of the T-Roc slightly higher than what they ideally should be. Expect them to fall in-between Rs 17 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and hence, making the T-Roc compete against the likes of Jeep Compass and MG Hector along with the Tata Harrier.