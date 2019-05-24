India bound Volkswagen T-Cross awarded 5-stars in EuroNCAP crash test

The Volkswagen T-Cross is expected to be launched in India in the first half of 2020. The crossover is already on sale in European markets and a couple of units reached NCAP for some third party crash test evaluation. The European New Car Assessment Programme (EuroNCAP) has awarded the standard model of the T-Cross with five stars in crash safety.

The Volkswagen T-Cross SUV as standard comes with numerous driver assistance systems in Europe. These features are usually offered in vehicles in higher categories. The test results published by EuroNCAP reveal that T-Cross scored 97% in adult protection, 86% for child occupant. Its active support systems that feature active Auto Brake Assist, Lane Assist, Speed Assist; was awarded a rating of 80%.

The Vehicle that was tested included a 1.0-litre TSI model with 4x2 drive. The safety rating has been awarded for the entire range including right and left-hand drive variants. EuroNCAP commented on their finding stating that the passenger compartment of the T-Cross remained stable in the frontal offset test. Dummy readings indicated good protection of the knees and femurs of the driver and passenger and a similar level of protection would be provided to occupants of different sizes and to those sitting in different positions. In the full-width rigid barrier test, protection of the driver dummy was good for all critical body areas and was at least adequate for the rear passenger.

Watch how the Volkswagen T-Cross performs in the EuroNCAP crash test

In both the side barrier and the more severe side pole impacts, protection of all critical body regions was good and the T-Cross scored maximum points in both tests. Tests on the front seats and head restraints demonstrated good protection against whiplash injury in the event of a rear-end collision. A geometric assessment of the rear seats also indicated good whiplash protection. The standard-fit 'Front Assist' autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system performed well in tests of its functionality at the low speeds, typical of city driving, at which many whiplash injuries occur. Further specific details are available on the EuroNCAP website.

The tests show promising results for the T-Cross which will arrive in India next year. While VW Group’s India 2.0 strategy will be spearheaded by the Skoda brand with India specific models which are also expected to arrive next year. It is likely that the T-Cross will see changes from the European to the Indian model before it is launched in our markets, however, the car will have to adhere to Indian auto safety laws. The T-Cross will sit in a highly competitive segment in the Indian market as it will rival everything from the Creta, to the upcoming new boys, Kia and its Creta based SP2i compact SUVs, along with other models like the Jeep Compass, the Tata Harrier and the soon to be launched MG Hector.