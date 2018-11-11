India-bound Toyota Corolla Sedan teased ahead of unveil: What to expect from this bigger, sportier Corolla!

The Toyota Corolla sedan has been an icon in own rights, not just globally but also in India. Now a new generation of the iconic sedan is set to debut on November 16th. Toyota has already pulled the wraps off the Toyota Corolla hatch as well as the Toyota Corolla Wagon, with both cars already on sale in the global market. The sedan, on the other hand, will serve a wider audience and more markets, including India. Now it’s no surprise that the new generation takes a lot of styling cues from the hatchback and the wagon version, but interestingly, the new sedan will also employ the same motor and transmission as the hatch. We expect that the Toyota sedan will make its debut in India in 2020. Considering that it has been quite a while since the current generation of the sedan has been on sale without any groundbreaking changes.

From the looks of it, the new generation of the Toyota Corolla will have a sportier outlook that the car that it replaces with its very mild-mannered styling, The new version gets sportier headlamps and the newest generation of angular Toyota family grille. As is the norm, the newer generation will also yield more space on the inside thanks to a longer wheelbase. Summing up the form of the new generation Corolla, a slightly more coupe-esque roofline flows into new more sporty tail-lamps. On the inside too, the new a will be set apart from the ageing interiors of its predecessor with a flatter dashboard and an upright large touchscreen for the infotainment cluster. The instrument cluster amazingly is still in analogue and will be lit in blue, like the previous generation.

Under the hood, the Toyota Corolla will get a 1.8-litre petrol motor or 2.0-litre petrol motor, in the global market, although we expect that TKM might add the same 1.5-litre diesel motor to the Indian version as well. Transmission options are also likely to remain the same with a CVT for the petrol, while the diesel might continue the 5-speed manual with an optional CVT, like the Toyota Yaris.