India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLB unveiled: Compact SUV loaded with space for seven

Mercedes-Benz GLB first broke cover as a concept during the Shanghai Motor Show in April and now the 2020 GLB-Class has been revealed in its production-ready form. In its retail-ready version, the GLB has lost some of its off-road rugged that the concept had, losing those flared fenders and blocky all-terrain tyres, however, Mercedes have said that the GLB is plenty ready if you do wish to take it off the road.

The 2020 GLB gets its blocky look from the larger GLS and has its wheelbase longer by 5.1 inches than the GLA-Class and shorter by 1.7-inches than the GLC-Class. The two seats in row three can be used by people up to 1.68 metres (5.5 feet) in height.

On the inside, the new GLB gets single piece instrument panel, which has optical cut-outs in the driver and front passenger area. The driver faces a widescreen cockpit, with control and display via MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience).

It gets LED High Performance headlamps and optional Multibeam LED headlamps. The latter allow electronically controlled adjustment to suit traffic situations. As an option, there are also front LED fog lamps. The 4MATIC models include the Off-Road Engineering Package. With the off-road light, the cornering light on the Multibeam LED headlamps is continuously switched on up to a speed of 50 km/h.

Mercedes-Benz GLB global line-up will initially consist of four models with front-wheel drive as standard, except the top-of-the-line diesel. Engine options will include two four-cylinder petrol engines and a four-cylinder diesel in two states of tune.

The petrol engines include the GLB 200 with a turbocharged 1.3-litre unit with 163 hp and the GLB 250 with a 221 hp 2.0-litre turbocharged engine. The GLB 200d will be powered by the 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel with 150 hp. The GLB 220d 4Matic will draw power from the same engine, however, will be tuned for 190 hp. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox is standard in the GLB 200, while the GLB 250, GLB 200d and GLB 220d 4Matic will get an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The new 2020 GLB-Class SUV will also have the option of 'Energizing comfort control' which networks various comfort systems in the vehicle and uses musical and lighting moods plus a number of massages for a wide range of feel-good programmes.

Also, the Energizing Coach recommends these programs according to the situation. If the Mercedes-Benz vivoactive 3 smartwatch or another compatible Garmin wearable is linked, personal values such as stress level or sleep quality improve the precision of the recommendation.